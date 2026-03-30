Unlocking the White Bear mount in Crimson Desert is perfect for those who enjoy riding into battle. This hulking brute has multiple attacks he can unleash on poor bandits, similar to the clawed bears that you can find Black Bear enemies riding in Pailune. Unlike the legendary horses , which you have to tame, these scarier legendary mounts require you to fight them first.

Here's where you can face White Bear, but also how to unlock as a mount after you've defeated it.

How to get the White Bear mount in Crimson Desert

You can find White Bear just south of the White Wastes Sanctuary in northwest Pailune (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Unlike Silver Fang , as far as I can tell, the only unlock condition for the White Bear mount is that you need access to the Witch's Lair vendor, but you likely will have already unlocked this in Chapter 3 of the main story.

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Once you've got that, head to the location marked on the map above, directly south of the White Wastes Sanctuary, where you can find Darkbringer , in the far north-west of Pailune, west of Silver Wolf Mountain on the map, northwest of Whisperleaf Fortress.

Image 1 of 3 Look for White Bear wandering with two cubs south of the sanctuary (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Slay and skin the bear (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Craft a Sigil of Solidarity with the Witch's Lair vendor and consume it in your inventory to unlock the mount (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

You're looking for a big white bear with a couple of cubs following it around—this is White Bear. Slay White Bear and then skin it (sorry cubs!) to get the White Bear Claws and the White Bear Helm, which works as a disguise against other bears. Similar to the clawed bears that the Black Bears ride, White Bear has a nasty grab attack, but it's relatively easy to evade to the side of it when the bear comes charging. Once done, you need to:

Head to the Witch's Lair vendor, Elowen, select "Craft abyss gear" and then cycle across the "Special Items" at the far end. Use the White Bear Claws to craft a Sigil of Solidarity for White Bear. Consume the Sigil of Solidarity in your inventory to unlock the mount. Press F1 (down of the D-pad) and cycle to White Bear to select it as your mount.

Similar to Silver Fang, White Bear is really a battle mount, with a swipe attack and a multi-swipe combo you can use.