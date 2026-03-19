How to use Blinding Flash in Crimson Desert
Harness the power of the sun to blind enemies and solve puzzles.
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Working out how to use Blinding Flash in Crimson Desert took me way too long to figure out, and it's just one of many examples where the game's control systems can be a bit finickety—especially on mouse and keyboard.
If you're using a controller, chances are you won't have trouble, but this is an important skill to learn and you'll actually need to pass through a door with it to progress the game.
How to use Blinding Flash in Crimson Desert
When Kliff finds himself in the mysterious ruins after fighting (and losing) to Myurdin, you'll arrive at a sealed door with a crystal above it. The game will explain that you need to use the Blinding Flash skill to open it, but the control instructions aren't the best. To use Blinding Flash, you need to press and hold CTRL and left mouse button at the exact same time, otherwise it won't work.Article continues below
This will let you enter the Blinding Flash stance. Now release CTRL and then press and hold it again to start focusing the light at the specific point you're aiming at. In this case, you need to do this to the big crystal above the door. Hold it there for a little while and the crystal will light up, opening the door and letting you progress.
On controller this is much simpler: press and hold RB and LB, then release RB and press and hold it again to start focusing. Stuff like this is partly why Crimson Desert can often be a much easier game to play with a controller.
It's worth remembering how to use Blinding Flash, since it's a handy skill in combat, even against some bosses, since it can stun them briefly and blind them. You can also use it as an exploration mechanic for uncovering Abyss Nexus fast travel points when out in the world, but I'll explain that more in the linked guide.
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Crimson Desert Abyss Artifacts: Level up
Crimson Desert respec: Swap your skills
How to steal in Crimson Desert: Pilfer some loot
How to find keys in Crimson Desert: Open doors
How to fast travel in Crimson Desert: Going places
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Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
- Rory NorrisGuides Writer
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