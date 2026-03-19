Working out how to use Blinding Flash in Crimson Desert took me way too long to figure out, and it's just one of many examples where the game's control systems can be a bit finickety—especially on mouse and keyboard.

If you're using a controller, chances are you won't have trouble, but this is an important skill to learn and you'll actually need to pass through a door with it to progress the game.

How to use Blinding Flash in Crimson Desert

Blinding Flash is easier to perform on controller than keyboard—this is the case for many of the game's abilities (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

When Kliff finds himself in the mysterious ruins after fighting (and losing) to Myurdin, you'll arrive at a sealed door with a crystal above it. The game will explain that you need to use the Blinding Flash skill to open it, but the control instructions aren't the best. To use Blinding Flash, you need to press and hold CTRL and left mouse button at the exact same time, otherwise it won't work.

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This will let you enter the Blinding Flash stance. Now release CTRL and then press and hold it again to start focusing the light at the specific point you're aiming at. In this case, you need to do this to the big crystal above the door. Hold it there for a little while and the crystal will light up, opening the door and letting you progress.

On controller this is much simpler: press and hold RB and LB, then release RB and press and hold it again to start focusing. Stuff like this is partly why Crimson Desert can often be a much easier game to play with a controller.

It's worth remembering how to use Blinding Flash, since it's a handy skill in combat, even against some bosses, since it can stun them briefly and blind them. You can also use it as an exploration mechanic for uncovering Abyss Nexus fast travel points when out in the world, but I'll explain that more in the linked guide.