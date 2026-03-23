Crimson Desert players demand bear domestication
Countless bear cavalry dreams, dashed.
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Much like its design philosophy, Crimson Desert's marketing strategy was, essentially, "yes to all of it." Before release, its absurd density of seemingly mismatched features made for baffling yet fascinating trailer footage, particularly Kliff's apparent capability of turning bears, wolves, dodo birds, dinosaurs, and dragons into domesticated mounts.
Prospective players were understandably very excited about the menagerie of mountable monsters. Since Crimson Desert's launch last week, however, those countless Kliffs have realized with growing dismay that they don't get to keep all its more exotic mounts.
Unfortunately, any time Kliff gets to ride something more interesting than the humble equine, it's a temporary privilege. Bears, for example, can only be ridden for a brief time after defeating them in combat, and will turn hostile as soon as you dismount. Similarly, the dodo-like kuku bird can only be mounted temporarily after unkukuing its rider.Article continues below
Kliff's dragon, meanwhile, is a late game quest reward, and even then can only be summoned once an hour for a few minutes of aerial firespewing. Otherwise, if you ride any non-horse creature to a stable, you'll find the caretakers unwilling to accept your would-be companion as a permanent mount.
Given that a bear is universally cooler to ride than a horse, players are, understandably, pretty miffed to find that their dreams of riding around on things with crueler diets than oats have been denied. I've rarely seen such unified heartbreak from a new player base: I've currently got 7 tabs open collecting threads from the Crimson Desert subreddit where users are begging Pearl Abyss to rethink its fantasy mount tightfistedness.
"It's a solo game, who am I hurting if I put the bear in the stables?" asks redditor WanderingMustache. "Or if I want to ride the dragon for 2 hours straight?"
While I suspect WanderingMustache hasn't fully thought through the ramifications of putting a bear where horses live, they make a good point: While the combat capabilities of the temporary beast mounts might have been a player balance issue in an MMO like Pearl Abyss' Black Desert, who's left at a disadvantage with someone enjoying bear cavalry privileges in a singleplayer game? Aside from the stable hands?
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Given the widespread dissatisfaction of the horsebound masses, it wouldn't surprise me to see some of these mounts eventually become permanent—even if they lose some of their combat utility in the process. In the meantime, players will have to comfort themselves with the knowledge that it's better to have ridden a bear and lost than never to have ridden a bear at all.
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Lincoln has been writing about games for 12 years—unless you include the essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress he convinced his college professors to accept. Leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte, Lincoln spent three years freelancing for PC Gamer before joining on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.
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