The Soul Spear is one of the best (and coolest) weapons in Crimson Desert. Why? Because it's a unique spectral spear that unleashes soul-rending blasts. Overall, it just deals a boatload of damage without much extra effort. Unfortunately, you'll have to put a bit of effort into getting this two-handed weapon though.

Don't worry if you're low level either, since you can actually sneak in and steal the weapon pretty early on, giving you a big advantage at the start of the game. Here's what you need to do.

How to get the Soul Spear in Crimson Desert

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

You can find the Soul Spear in the Antumbra Ritual Grounds in the Argent Peaks to the northwest of Hernand city. More specifically, it's in a cave in the side of the cliff at the right tip of the "H" in Hernand on the map, and it's riddled with enemies. This mountainous region is cold, but this only affects your stamina efficiency, so don't worry about it too much.

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There's a Warpriest at the entrance and tons more archers and mages inside the Antumbra Ritual Grounds but you can run past the enemies and glide down to the small room opposite you on the second lower level—the one with the broken bridge—where you'll see the spear placed in the ground.

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

You can't grab the Soul Spear while you're actively engaged in combat, but you don't have to kill all the enemies. In fact, I didn't. Hide in the room with the weapon until you get the prompt to collect it. There's a chance a few flying wizards will enter the room, so whack or shoot them out of the air until the coast is clear.

So what makes the Soul Spear special? Aside from its spectral appearance, it doesn't hold any unique Abyss Gears. However, its unique effect, bound to the weapon itself, causes it to shoot several damaging orbs whenever you perform a finisher on an enemy (the flashy kill animations), giving you some free bonus damage. The orbs sadly don't track enemies, but if you're getting ganged up on, it'll be very helpful.