Roblox promo codes list: How to get free items

Looking for Roblox promo codes? Everyone wants to look their best, and that's especially true when it comes to your Roblox avatar. These combinations let you grab free accessories and items so you can customise your Roblox character without having to splash cash on Robux .

New Roblox codes are usually issued as part of an event or giveaway, so it's best to use them as soon as you can to make sure you don't miss out. You can find plenty of freebies in the Avatar Shop , too—simply search the word 'free' in the search bar to the left of the dropdown menu.

Here are the Roblox promo codes that work right now, and how to redeem them.

Roblox promo codes: Active in August 2021

These codes aren't game-specific so you don't have to join a game in order to redeem them. It's worth keeping an eye on the main Roblox website and social media pages for new codes as they come out. Though of course, I'll keep this guide up to date as new ones are revealed.

Some of these codes have been around for a while, but they've all been tested and work at time of writing. The codes are:

KROGERDAYS2021: Golf Shades

Golf Shades ROBLOXEDU2021: Dev Deck

Dev Deck SPIDERCOLA: Spider Cola pet (shoulder)

Spider Cola pet (shoulder) TWEETROBLOX: The Bird Says pet (shoulder)

How to redeem Roblox codes

To take advantage of these codes, you should head over to this page on the Roblox website. Make sure you're logged into your account before you enter any codes though—you should see your name and avatar picture in the top-right corner.

Next, enter your code into the box provided and hit 'Redeem'. You should receive a message to say you were successful. If you get a message saying the code is invalid, double-check that you entered it correctly. Once the code has been redeemed you can find the item in your inventory.