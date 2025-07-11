<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="VWXY7z5Ntg8xLWKPeDVzMD" name="seiren-mini-black.jpg" alt="Black Razer Seiren Mini microphone on gray background." src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/VWXY7z5Ntg8xLWKPeDVzMD.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Razer)</span></figcaption></figure><p>I will shout about this li'l guy as often as I can, because I love this microphone. While I am most definitely into audio when it comes to headphones, I'm not nearly so fussed about how I might come across in-game or in meetings. So I've never spent a ton of cash on a fancy microphone, but the Razer Seiren Mini is a great budget mic and is <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.amazon.com/Razer-Seiren-Mini-Streaming-Microphone/dp/B08HH3FTYT?th=1" target="_blank">just $37 at Amazon</a>.</p><p>It's got the same internals as Razer's more expensive microphones, so its supercardioid pickup will sound the same, you're just missing out on the smarter stands or controls. Yeah, the Seiren Mini has no controls, whatsoever. Not even a mute. To be honest, that's a plus for me; I'll only end up messing the sound up if I'm given knobs to twiddle.</p><p>If you want a cheap, good-sounding gaming mic that's literally just plug-and-play, the Seiren Mini is a fantastic shout. I love mine.</p>