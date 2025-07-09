Tell us what you're buying, or agonizing over this Prime Day week... we'll go first

We spend a ton of time looking at compelling new offers around retail events such as Prime Day. Pretty much the entire of November is dedicated to tracking down the best Black Friday deals, and it's something we do on the regular throughout the year. 'Cos we're conscientious like that, always trying to find you the best deals on PC gaming hardware.

And, because we spend a lot of time looking around, you won't be surprised to find that we end up spending our own cash while we're on the search. But we also want to know what you guys have been checking out, hoarding in your virtual baskets until the price drops, or actually spending money on this Prime Day. Let us know in the comments.

👉Shop ALL the Prime Day deals on Amazon👈

My own personal Amazon basket, which I've had filled since last week in the hope there would be discounts on the lot, is actually filled with a ton of actually not PC gaming tech.

The most techie thing on there is a surprisingly affordable, very cute Class D amp, it's a Fosi Audio BT20A Pro amplifier and it's just $80 at Amazon with a Prime member offer. In fact it's that—not the $147 Corsair TC100 Relaxed—which encouraged me to activate the free 30-day Prime trial.

Other than that, it's a 12-pack of Amazon Basics rechargeable AA batteries for $9, because when you have children everything needs batteries, Minecraft for the Switch (don't judge my 5 year-old), a load of stretchy, color-changing lizards, and glue gun sticks. Because dad-life is a thing.

As for the rest of the team...

Monica has been running the rule over our live blog covering the best sub-$100 Prime Day deals, and in the process has ended up dropping $45 on the Razer Seiren V3 Mini. Partly because it's a great budget mic, but also 'cos she's a sucker for pink peripherals.

Jacob has been agonizing over that one, too, seriously considering ditching his awkward, powered mic setup in favour of a more straightforward plug-and-play USB microphone.

Andy has picked a great deal on Gentleman Jack whiskey, which had me checking out UK deals on Don Julio tequila and Dictador rum, too. He's also been looking to buy a mouse mat, too.

Joshua is being a true PC gamer, though, and looking to replace his ageing Ryzen 7 3700X system, so is scouting for a new CPU and motherboard combo. He's still looking though; it's a big decision. Personally, I think the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a good shout at just $341 at Amazon today; it was our pick for best CPU for gaming for ages, after all.

Jake has gone the other way and is buying a microwave. Apparently it's got good replayability.

Rory is still trying to figure out whether he can justify buying another Logitech G502X for $115 at Amazon.. He really doesn't need it, but when one gets locked into a serious mouse collecting frenzy the temptation is to take it as far as you can go.

James has been trying to decide whether he should go for a pair of noise cancelling headphones for his partner. One of either the Sony XM4/5/6 would do, but the deals just aren't stacking up just yet.

But what about you guys? Tell us what you're into right now below 👇