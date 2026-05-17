Demigod review (2009)

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Special commentary on this classic PC Gamer review provided by:

Hardcore Demigod player, 2008-2010 Hardcore Demigod player, 2008-2010 Evan Lahti Strategic Director, PC Gamer I joined PC Gamer way back in 2008, and during this era Demigod was one of the foundational competitive games we played "as a family" in our South San Francisco offices and in the evenings at home, running matches against AI and online opponents. Demigod wasn't the first MOBA, of course, but it was the first revival of the form into something new, predating the release of League of Legends by several months.



We were all-in on Demigod and the game's biggest proponents in the media. Reviews editor Dan Stapleton and I played it frequently, even challenging publisher Stardock itself in a set of online matches, preserved here in a YouTube video recorded in Stardock's offices as they were playing against us (PC Gamer won handily). Demigod's art direction is interesting in retrospect—it's got that Video Game Beige that was in vogue at the time in many genres, a color palette that probably wouldn't resonate today in a multiplayer game, but did give it a seriousness and For Adults feeling that we liked. Reading this review today, you can tell that the jargon now used to describe MOBAs was still yet to solidify.

Demigod review - PC Gamer issue #201 (UK, June 2009)

From the archives: The review below appears as originally written, with only minor changes in formatting and presentation. By Graham Smith

Demigod is gloriously bombastic, the introductory cutscene intoning the slight backstory in its best, booming Christopher Lee voice. One of the gods has been destroyed after leaking company secrets. As one of eight monstrous, magical demigods, you’re fighting for promotion to the suddenly vacant position of Totalgod.

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The story needs no greater depth than this because there’s no campaign. You simply battle in individual skirmishes or larger tournaments against bots and other people, the various demigods separated inconsequentially into two teams for the event: the Forces of Light and the Forces of Darkness.

Demi war

(Image credit: Gas Powered Games)

Need to know What is it? A fantasy strategy game with experience points and skill trees in place of base-building Release date: April 14, 2009 Expect to pay: $40 / £25 in 2009 Developer: Gas Powered Games Publisher: Stardock Influenced by: The Defence of the Ancients mod for Warcraft 3 Play it on: 2GHz CPU, 1GB RAM, 128MB 3D card, broadband internet Copy protection: None, but integrates with Stardock's Impulse service

On their surface, these fights resemble traditional RTS, albeit focused upon one unit. Succinctly, you point and click to tell your demigod where to go and what to hit.

Battle takes place across eight maps, each small and symmetrical, covered with capturable flags and enormous Grecian statues. It’s an appropriately decadent stage for battles between hulking immortals and the AI minions at their feet. One map is surrounded by beautiful waterfalls, another takes place atop the coiled body of a two-headed snake, gripped in the hands of a screaming statue that floats in space.

These battles start small, but by the end levels are obscured by giants, demons and blubberous priests, all casting magic, throwing boulders and wreaking havoc. Beneath this lies a core of action roleplaying, where instead of building a base you’re growing your character by gaining experience, choosing skills and purchasing armour and magical items that provide buffs. In other words, your demigod is your base.

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Except for your base, which I’ll come back to in a minute.

(Image credit: Gas Powered Games)

The demigod-as-base idea is best exemplified in the game’s most iconic character: the Rook. The largest of Demigod’s semi-deities, the Rook is an anthropomorphic castle imbued with all the wist and sorrow of one of the massive creatures from Shadow of the Colossus or something out of a Miyazaki film. He looks enormously cool, and he’s the first demigod I played. Either by design or by coincidence, this proved a good call, as he’s the easiest to grasp in a game that suffers from having no tutorial and no hint system. Despite this lack of knowledge, by the end of my first skirmish I’d levelled up my Rook to the point where his left shoulder was full of archers, his right shoulder was a kind of automatically firing Tesla coil, while a central tower balanced a trebuchet.

Now with wings

(Image credit: Future, Gas Powered Games)

While the Rook is immediately appealing, the other demigod designs don’t make a similarly immediate connection. The game is all about the demigods, and it’s their distinct attributes that make the game a delight, rather than the game modes. But you may have to play each at length for those beautiful- on-the-inside attributes to become clear. In early matches I dismissed Regulus, an angelic sniper designed for ranged combat, as too weak to be useful. Then I realised that his skills, enhanced through levelling and judicious item purchases, make him great for protecting control points with mines and felling fleeing enemies with a single shot. Plus, tell him to walk somewhere and he’ll occasionally say, “This would be faster with wings,” and then you get a skill that lets him grow wings.

All of the demigods have at least one thing that falls into this cate