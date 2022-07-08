The best Amazon Prime Day graphics card deals

The fact that there will actually be Amazon Prime Day graphics card deals is a real sign of the times. On one hand it shows that we're seeing the decline of the ethereum-based GPU mining boom, and the lessening of the graphics card shortage and supply chain nightmare that has been the backdrop of PC gaming for the last couple years.

And then, on the other hand, it also shows that we're approaching the cusp of a new generation of computer hardware; most notably graphics cards. That means retailers are keen to ship stock of current-gen GPUs in the belief they will be unable to command the same price once new hardware rolls off the line.

Which all leaves us in a little bit of a quandary. Because, while there will certainly be discounts on a host of graphics cards—along with many other Prime Day PC gaming deals (opens in new tab)—they will likely be discounts on already overinflated prices. That and we're more likely to see the best deals on the higher-end GPUs, such as the GeForce RTX 3090 and Radeon RX 6900 XT, which are the ones that will be superseded first at the dawn of the new silicon age.

You might see $200-odd knocked off an RTX 3090, maybe even taking it under MSRP. But with the knowledge that a new ~$1,500 GPU is coming by the end of the year—and that a third tier RTX 4070 might outperform it—that's not a purchase we'd necessarily recommend unless you really need a new high-end graphics card right now.

Buyer's remorse can be a killer.

Though it's worth pointing out that at the start of a new generation supply is always tight, so grabbing a next-gen GPU at launch could be as tough as buying any GPU in recent history. And if you need a new tech at any time, there's almost always something new just around the corner, so sometimes you just have to say 'screw it!' and hit the buy button.

But if you can find a good price on anything from an RTX 3070 or under, then you're doing well, because the mid-range of either AMD or Nvidia's new pile of graphics cards won't see the light of day until well into next year.

Amazon Prime Day graphics card deals

(opens in new tab) MSI Ventus RTX 3080 | 12GB GDDR6X | 8,960 shaders | 1,740MHz Boost | $999.99 $769.99 at Newegg (save $230 after rebate) (opens in new tab)

This is the updated 12GB version of the RTX 3080, which means it comes with more shader cores at its heart as well as more memory. With an original, ridiculous MSRP of well over $1,000 it's good to see that even these cards are seeing a discount.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 shaders | 1,800MHz Boost | $929.99 $769.99 at B&H Photo (save $160) (opens in new tab)

It's worth pointing out that though this is the same price as the other RTX 3080 in the list, it's the original 10GB version, not the newer, more powerful 12GB card. Though the performance difference is negligible, you would still be better off with the MSI card. But if that one vanishes from sale, and you need a new high-end card right now, Gigabyte's won't disappoint.

(opens in new tab) ASRock RX 6800 XT Phantom | 16GB GDDR6 | 4,608 shaders | 2,310MHz Boost | $799.99 $689.99 at Newegg (save $110) (opens in new tab)

When they first launched, the RTX 3080 and RX 6800 XT went head-to-head and could barely be separated. That means, so long as ray tracing isn't right at the top of your must-have list (it really shouldn't be) then opting for the cheaper AMD card is possibly the smarter choice.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF RTX 3070 Ti | 8GB GDDR6X | 6,144 shaders | 1,815MHz Boost | $949.99 $669.99 at Newegg (save $280 with promo code) (opens in new tab)

With an extra $30 off with the Newegg promo code VGAEXCAA235 this RTX 3070 Ti starts to look a lot more tempting a purchase. This is the full-fat GA104 GPU, and comes with speedier memory than the standard RTX 3070. But it does trail the RX 6800 XT in terms of performance, so if the prices are close enough for you not to worry about the extra, the AMD card is the one to go for.

(opens in new tab) PNY RTX 3060 Ti XLR8 | 8GB GDDR6 | 4,864 shaders | 1,665MHz Boost | $719.99 $499.99 at Amazon (save $220) (opens in new tab)

It's frustrating that the mid-range Nvidia cards are still so far above MSRP, but this is the cheapest we've seen the RTX 3060 Ti for in ages. Replacement mid-range cards won't pop up until the middle of next year, so the RTX 3060 Ti will still be happily delivering outstanding 1440p gaming performance for a while yet.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte RX 6700 XT Eagle | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,581MHz Boost | $549.99 $449.99 at Newegg (save $100) (opens in new tab)

This RX 6700 XT is $50 cheaper than the lowest cost RTX 3060 Ti we've found, and delivers the same rasterized gaming performance. Ray tracing, it's admittedly slower, but honestly, you're probably not going to want to turn RT on with the Nvidia card, either. This is a quality mid-range card, with a serious triple-fan cooler to boot.

(opens in new tab) PNY RTX 3060 XLR8 Revel Epix-X | 12GB GDDR6 | 3,584 shaders | 1,777MHz Boost | $459.99 $384.99 at B&H Photo (save $75) (opens in new tab)

This compact RTX 3060 would be a great option for that mini-ITX build you've been planning, but couldn't find a graphics card to fit. Or even one you could afford. At just $55 over the original MSRP it's not a bad price for the lowest-spec Nvidia card we'd recommend today.

(opens in new tab) MSI Mech RX 6600 XT | 8GB GDDR6 | 2,048 shaders | 2,602MHz | $399.99 $334.99 at Newegg (save $65) (opens in new tab)

Again, the smart money is buying AMD graphics cards at the low end of the GPU market. The RX 6600 XT is both cheaper and faster than the RTX 3060, despite losing out on the memory front. Don't be fooled by that 12GB vs. 8GB thing.