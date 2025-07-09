We're all trapped in a prison of our own filth, which is why I'm eyeing this little arsenal of an electronics cleaning kit that's on sale for less than $12

VICHYIE Keyboard Cleaning Kit | 20+ cleaning tools | Monolithic exterior | $14.89 $11.91 at Amazon (save $3) $14.89 $11.91 at Amazon (save $3)

You might find some RTX 5060 Ti gaming PCs for a little cheaper than this, but probably not ones with such a powerhouse of a CPU and fast DDR5 RAM. Admittedly, that's only 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, but if you keep your background resources low, that should be just fine for gaming, and you can upgrade to 32 GB down the line for pretty cheap. Ditto upgrading from 1 TB to 2 TB storage.

As an employee of a website covering PC gaming and its adjacent ecosystems, I live surrounded by an undifferentiated sea of electronics. I'm submerged in a lawless tangle of keyboards, mice, chargers, headsets, earbuds, microphones, monitors, controllers, and more—all of which are subject, as all electronics are, to the constant and unrelenting accumulation of human gnarliness.

So while the rest of PC Gamer is collecting and curating this week's Prime Day deals on more traditional hardware offerings, I'm turning my eye instead towards arming myself for the unending war with my own detritus. And this $12 Vichyie cleaning kit looks like a promising conscript.

The Vichyie kit comes as a sort of obsidian monolith of cleaning potential. Pressing a depression on the top reveals a veritable arsenal of cleaners, scrapers, tweezers, and teeny, tiny little brushes, all situated in their own compartments. It's a panoply of purpose-built cleaning implements, with tools for liberating your many devices from the filth collecting in their countless crevices.

There's even a modular tool that can be equipped with different cleaning heads, like a small brush for cleaning charging ports and a metal tip for removing the nightmarish material that polite society has collectively agreed not to mention as it builds up in our earbuds and earbud cases.

There's a tool specifically for cleaning smartphone speakers, folks. I didn't even know that existed, and now I know that I've been suffering without one. That's how they get you.

Of course, the heavy hitter here is the keycap puller and keyboard cleaning brush. As a particularly hirsute man, I'm worsening the state of my keyboard simply by existing. It's in constant need of cleaning attention, but there's never a convenient place nearby to stash a keycap puller. That's not an issue if I can simply reach over towards my new and constant companion: a handy weaponized cleaning shape. Problem solved. Briefly.