I genuinely can't believe how cheap Hall effect gaming keyboards are, with our favorite wireless budget pick being just $40 right now

Gamakay x NaughShark NS68 | Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz and wired | 8 KHz | Hall effect | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $10)

An 8 KHz polling rate, Hall effect switches, rapid trigger, and nice double-shot PBT keycaps. To think you can get all of this, and a pretty unique aesthetic for just $40, makes the geeky hardware kid in me very happy. It's noticeably a cheaper keyboard in feel, but those internals truly are phenomenal.

Rapid trigger has felt like an upper-echelon thing to me for some time. When companies like Logitech and Steelseries put out specifically designed competitive keyboards that fetch up to $200, it's easy to see why. That's why I felt so surprised to see Gamakay's NS68 keyboard offering all of that, plus wireless, for less than a full-priced game.

If you finally want to test out Hall effect switches and want the competitive edge rapid trigger gives you, you can pick up the Gamakay X Naughshark NS68 for just $40 at Amazon in the Prime Day sale.

The NaughShark (or NaughShrak if you read the tag on the side of the keyboard) is noticeably a budget keeb, with a very light feel and more plasticy design. However, what you're getting for the money is still phenomenal. The wireless version with OEM shine-through keycaps offers an 8 KHz polling rate, 0.125 ms response time, and both Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz connectivity.

Our Reece, who wrote our Gamakay x NaughShark NS68 review, said, "I didn't think it would ever be possible to get such a powerful Hall Effect keyboard for as affordably as the NS68 manages to do so – consider my flabber well and truly gasted." After tapping away at the keyboard to write this news post, I'm inclined to agree.

If you don't know what rapid trigger is (I don't blame you), it allows your keyboard to register hits (and the lack thereof) quicker than a normal mechanical switch. This means you can stop moving ever so slightly faster than you would otherwise. In games like Counter-Strike 2, where you are more accurate when standing still, this can save you from dying in highly competitive moments.

To get this deal, you do need to be an Amazon Prime member, but you can get yourself a 30-day trial for free right now. This will give you access to all the other Prime Day sales too.

Other than a cheaper feel, the main thing you have to be cautious of with this keeb is the software. Gamakay's software is a bit clunky, which is a shame as it is used to change the RGB and set custom actuation points. Once you get used to this and the lighter feel, it's a bit of a gaming beast for the price.

To think that you can get a wireless Hall effect keyboard with such a high polling rate at this price point is astounding to me, and the idea of owning a keyboard with 'GameShrak' written on the side makes me happier than it probably should.