I'm fed up tightening screws with my wrists like some sort of commoner, so I'm thinking of buying this Worx electric screwdriver set for $30
You spin me right round, baby right round.
Work 4V electric screwdriver | Three speed settings | 300 RPM | 44 inch-lbs hard torque | 22 inch-lbs soft torque | LED lamp | 12 included bits | $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy (save $20)
Do you take things apart on a regular basis? What about putting them back together again? Yep, you need an electric screwdriver. This looks like a good one, with three speed settings, a max torque rating of 44 inch-lbs, and up to 45 mins of continued operation. I want one, and so should you.
Look, I'm not even going to launch into a massive pre-amble here: I take things apart for a living. Sometimes I even remember where I kept the screws, and put them back together again. Manually, like a fool.
I want to buy an electric screwdriver this Amazon Prime Day, and so should you. With a mere press of a button, you too could save hours of wear and tear on your wrist bones and act with an air of superiority every time you see someone using an old-fashioned screwdriver.
"Oh, I used to have one of those", you can say. "Back when I ran my wet clothes through a mangle and made use of an outside toilet."
This one's got 12 bits, a maximum of 44 inch-lbs of torque, and can spin for 45 minutes without running out of juice. Think of the fun you'll have testing that. I know I will.
Seriously, though, if you're someone who uses their hands for a living, or perhaps a dedicated hobbyist, I think it's time you join me in the world of electric tools. This one comes from a respected brand and even has a three-year limited warranty to give you a bit of peace of mind. It's available for $30 at Best Buy right now, and I reckon it's a bit of a bargain.
Come and spin screws electrically with me, my friends. I feel like we've earned it.
Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't—and he hasn't stopped since. Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy's been jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.
