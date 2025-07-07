I'm fed up tightening screws with my wrists like some sort of commoner, so I'm thinking of buying this Worx electric screwdriver set for $30

Work 4V electric screwdriver | Three speed settings | 300 RPM | 44 inch-lbs hard torque | 22 inch-lbs soft torque | LED lamp | 12 included bits | $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy (save $20)

Do you take things apart on a regular basis? What about putting them back together again? Yep, you need an electric screwdriver. This looks like a good one, with three speed settings, a max torque rating of 44 inch-lbs, and up to 45 mins of continued operation. I want one, and so should you.

Look, I'm not even going to launch into a massive pre-amble here: I take things apart for a living. Sometimes I even remember where I kept the screws, and put them back together again. Manually, like a fool.



I want to buy an electric screwdriver this Amazon Prime Day, and so should you. With a mere press of a button, you too could save hours of wear and tear on your wrist bones and act with an air of superiority every time you see someone using an old-fashioned screwdriver.

"Oh, I used to have one of those", you can say. "Back when I ran my wet clothes through a mangle and made use of an outside toilet."

This one's got 12 bits, a maximum of 44 inch-lbs of torque, and can spin for 45 minutes without running out of juice. Think of the fun you'll have testing that. I know I will.

Seriously, though, if you're someone who uses their hands for a living, or perhaps a dedicated hobbyist, I think it's time you join me in the world of electric tools. This one comes from a respected brand and even has a three-year limited warranty to give you a bit of peace of mind. It's available for $30 at Best Buy right now, and I reckon it's a bit of a bargain.

Come and spin screws electrically with me, my friends. I feel like we've earned it.