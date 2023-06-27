The best Amazon Prime Day gaming monitor deals

Well, looky here, it's Amazon Prime Day rolling around the corner again. This time Mr. Bezos' deals wagon is laden down with everything a PC gamer could want to kit out their gaming setup. And that means there will be a host of Prime Day gaming monitor deals littering both Amazon itself and the myriad retailers who are also bound to be hitching themselves to Jeff's wheels.

Theoretically, Prime Day is all about bespoke offers for Prime members specifically, meaning you need to sign up to get the most out of the day. If you're not an Amazon Prime subscriber already, you can join Amazon Prime to access the Prime Day deals. Amazon Prime costs $139 for a one-year membership or $14.99 per month. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, too.

But the truth of it is there are already many big retailers ready to roll with a summer sale around the main Prime Days of Tuesday, July 11th and Wednesday, July 12. So you don't need to be a card carrying member of the Amazon club to be in with a shout of getting a great gaming monitor deal this year. Whether it's a high refresh rate 1080p screen you're after, or a luscious ultrawide, there's bound to be a panel to suit your pocket money.

You can definitely get good deals on monitors during sales events, but it pays to be skeptical whenever a retailer claims to be offering a discount of hundreds of dollars. We use CamelCamelCamel to check the price histories of products on Amazon, and it's a great tool for determining whether $100 off MSRP is actually $100 off the price a monitor normally sells for—often it's not.

Amazon Prime Day gaming monitor deals - 1080p

Acer Nitro KG241Y | 24.5-inch | 165Hz | 1080p | VA | $179.99 $119.99 at Amazon (save $60)

This older Acer Nitro 1080p gaming is at a ridiculously low price in case you're in the market for a second screen or some to pair with a budget gaming PC or laptop with a last-generation GPU.

ASRock Phantom Gaming | 27-inch | 1080p | IPS | 165Hz | $179.99 $144.99 at Newegg (save $35)

It's pretty wild what you can get these days for a relatively small sum of money. This is a 27-inch monitor for roughly the same price as some of the smaller 24-inch panels below, and it still rocks an IPS display, 1ms response time, and a 165Hz refresh rate. Fantastic for gaming on a budget.

LG UltraGear 24GN60-B | 24-inch | 144Hz | 1080p | IPS | $249.99 $179.99 at LG (save $70)

This LG UltraGear is a helluva bargain if you're looking for a small, affordable 1080p display for less than $200. This LG is great for the competitive gamer who doesn't have much desk space.

Samsung G4 | 27-inch | 240Hz | 1080p | IPS | $399.99 $279.99 at Best Buy (save $120)

If you want extremely high frame rates, you do need to pay more for the privilege. This Samsung G4 asks a lot for a 1080p panel. To make up for it, it'll run at a speedy 240Hz, which is a great fit for competitive gaming if your GPU can handle it.

Acer Nitro XV271 Z | 27-inch | 280Hz | 1080p | IPS | $369.99 $280.99 at Newegg (save $189)

This is one speedy monitor in terms of its 280Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time. That should see you matching your finest moments in competitive games, and it's FreeSync compatible, too.

Amazon Prime Day gaming monitor deals - 1440p

Asus VG27AQA1A | 27-inch | 1440p | 170Hz | VA | $269.99 $199.99 at Newegg (save $70 with $20 rebate)

Another day, another great 1440p gaming monitor going for ~$200. This Asus screen delivers all the necessary specs for a great gaming monitor and you really can't argue with that price.

Acer Nitro XV272U | 27-inch | 170Hz OC | 1440p | IPS | $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon (save $50)

Coming with Freesync Premium, this monitor will see you through whatever GPU you have. This version can be overclocked to give you up to a 170Hz refresh, and it's also an IPS. Not too shabby for that price.

Acer EI322QUR | 31.5-inch | 165Hz | 1440p | VA | $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon (save $50)

For a big-screen 1440p panel, this Acer makes a really good option if you're looking for a cheaper upgrade for your gaming PC. That's pretty much bang-on the perfect ratio for refresh rate and resolution for modern gaming, too. We do prefer Acer's IPS Nitro XV272U at this price, but for 32-inches this is a solid option.

Samsung Odyssey G5 | 27-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | $399.99 $279.99 at Best Buy (save $120)

A 1440p IPS panel with a high refresh rate all within a well-built package is awfully impressive at this price. You can find some going for cheaper than this, but I wanted to drop the Samsung option in here if you have a preference.

Gigabyte G32QC A | 32-inch | 165Hz | 1440p | VA | $329.99 $299.99 at Best Buy (save $30)

Sure, it's not a vast saving, but being able to bag a quality, curvy 1440p screen at this size, with a 165Hz refresh, is no mean feat. And Gigabyte now has a fine track record of creating good gaming monitors, too. A worthy option if you're in the market for a big screen curve.

LG UltraGear | 32-inch | 165Hz | 1440p | IPS | $499.99 $299.99 at LG (save $200)

This 32-inch UltraGear should give you plenty of screens for less than $300. It has a 1440p resolution at 165Hz on an IPS panel, so you'll get lower response times than similarly priced VA panels at this size.

Gigabyte M32QC | 32-inch | 170Hz OC | 1440p | VA | $349.99 $319.99 at Newegg (save $30)

There's very little to complain about with this Gigabyte screen. It's quick, responsive, has a good resolution, and Newegg has just taken a chunk more money off the already appealing price.

LG 32GP83B | 32-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | Nano IPS | G-Sync Compatible | $499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

If you want a large, vibrant gaming monitor that sits in that optimal gaming window of 1440p and 165Hz, look no further. This LG panel delivers exactly that, and with $100 off the asking price it's within touch for our budget at this resolution.

Amazon Prime Day gaming monitor deals - 4K

Gigabyte M28U | 28-inch | 4K | 144Hz | IPS | $599.99 $549.99 at Best Buy (save $50)

Here's a monitor we really rate from our Gigabyte M28U review. We actually loved this package for its blend of speed and resolution, even at its $650 price tag, but at this tantalizingly cheap price, it's that much better.

Gigabyte M32UC | 32-inch | 4K | 144Hz | FreeSync Premium Pro | $629.99 $569.99 at Newegg (save $60)

Here's our pick for the best budget 4K gaming monitor, but now it's even cheaper. That's a deal we can't pass up. It's a gloriously simple panel with a no-frills look paired with a speedy refresh of up to 144Hz and a handy USB hub. Our Jacob uses this panel daily, and he's had no complaints with it so far.

Samsung Odyssey G7 | 28-inch | 4K | IPS | FreeSync | $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy (save $200)

If you're after a 28-inch 4K monitor with a bit more pizazz than the Gigabyte, this Samsung might be more up your street. It's a pretty similar spec but comes in a lovely finish and with smart TV functions.

Aorus FV43U | 43-inch | 144Hz | 4K | VA | $1,099 $749.99 at Amazon (save $250)

The FV43U is the slightly smaller (and cheaper) version of the FO48U. Even though it isn't an OLED, it provides excellent picture quality and a 144Hz refresh rate at a 4K resolution. Pair this with a fancy RTX 40-series GPU, you've got a hell of a visual combo.

Aorus FO48U | 48-inch | 120Hz | 4K | OLED | $849.99 $829.99 at Newegg (save $20)

If you are primarily a PC gamer looking to go big, This Aorus 48-inch OLED 4K display supports 120Hz to get the most out of your GPU. For under $1,000, this could easily replace your TV so long as you don't mind losing out on some TV-specific features.

Amazon Prime Day gaming monitor deals - Ultrawide

MSI MAG342CQPV Curved Gaming | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 | 100Hz | VA | $329.99 $299.99 at Newegg (save $30)

This is a great deal on a slightly lower-spec ultrawide. You can expect a full ultrawide resolution, with plenty of vertical pixel space, thanks to that 1440p resolution and 1ms response times for gaming. The only thing is this monitor will max out at 100Hz. That's still plenty quick enough for gaming, and as a way to save some money and still get that proper ultrawide experience, we do like this MSI a lot.

ASRock Phantom PG34WQ15R2B | 34-inch | 165Hz | 3440 x 1440 | VA | $379.99 $339.99 at Newegg (save $40)

You can't beat a high-refresh 34-inch ultrawide gaming panel in terms of bang for buck and ASRock gives you that particular bang for less buck than ever. As we found in our review, this 1ms 165Hz VA panel has no major weaknesses and makes for a really nice overall package for the money.

Gigabyte G34WQC A | 34-inch | 144Hz | 3440 x 1440 | VA | $399.99 $379.99 at Best Buy (save $20)

I love an ultrawide gaming monitor, and it feels tough to recommend anything else. But my tastes aren't over the top, so a 34-inch VA with a 1440p res will keep me interested at this price.

Samsung Odyssey G5 | 34-inch | 165Hz | 3440 x 1440 | QLED | $549.99 $494.79 at Amazon (save $55.20)

A 34-inch ultrawide monster with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response. It's not a fancy model with a mini-LED backlight, but it's a good screen for the price if you want to declare to the world: "I probably play Forza." It's also now the cheapest we've ever seen it.

Samsung Odyssey CRG9 | 49-inch | 120Hz | 5120 x 1440 | VA | $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (save $300)

There's ultrawide and then there's ultrawide. This curved Odyssey CRG9 gives you a fast refresh rate that's great for gaming. On the productivity side of things, it eliminates the need for multiple monitors. And honestly, this thing just looks like it'll just swallow you whole.

Alienware 38 AW3821DW | 38-inch | 144Hz | IPS | | $1,099.99 $999.99 at Dell (save $100)

If Alienware's fancy QD-OLED screens are a little too rich for your blood but you still want a big curvy display, this one might work for you if you don't mind 144Hz on an IPS panel. What it lacks in speed it makes in size at a whopping 38 inches.

Alienware 34 QD-OLED | 34-inch | 175Hz | OLED | G-Sync Ultimate | $1,299.99 $1,199.99 at Dell (save $100)

This is one of the best gaming monitors to buy right now, with G-Sync Ultimate. It's a stunning OLED panel, for a reasonable price, and with excellent gaming credentials. While there are many excellent OLEDs out this year, with a tasty discount we certainly like this one out of the lot.

Amazon Prime Day UK gaming monitor deals

Cooler Master GM27 | 27-inch | 1080p | IPS | 165Hz | £199.99 £179.99 at Overclockers UK (save £20)

Not a huge saving here but when you're talking about a 165Hz IPS monitor under £200 we won't complain. This is a rather speedy panel with a 0.5ms response time, and FreeSync support will keep your gaming feeling extra smooth. This is a real all-rounder for this much money.

AOC Q27G2E/BK | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | 155Hz | £219.98 £199.99 at Scan (save £19.99)

Besides this monitor's significant bezels, there's a lot to like here. It's a bit old fashioned looking, but all the important specs are here: 1440p, 155Hz, FreeSync compatible. It's in a sweet spot for gaming and it's made by a manufacturer we trust with budget screens.

AOC C32G3AE | 32-inch | 1080p | 165Hz | VA | £278.99 £239.99 at Overclockers (save £39)

If you're looking for a larger monitor but don't want to make the price jump to 1440p, this is a good bet. It's still quite a bit pricier than a smaller 1080p monitor, but not so much that it's not worth considering. Just bear in mind that 1080p can appear to lack definition on a bigger screen, and we would probably recommend 27-inch as the max for that resolution.

Gigabyte M32Q | 32-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | IPS | £478.99 £373.99 at Overclockers (save £105)

We're big fans of Gigabyte's pared back gaming monitors here at PC Gamer. This screen is equally smart about its spec, with a simple shell surrounding a performance-focused 1440p IPS panel. For a mid-range gaming PC in 2023, this would make a fine companion.

Acer Predator XB323U GX | 32-inch | 270Hz | 1440p | IPS | £699.99 £559.97 at Ebuyer (save £150.02)

With a modicum of HDR support, due to its DisplayHDR 600 rating, this is a decent price for a large, high-res, high refresh gaming screen. There aren't a lot of panels at this price that can match the Quantum Dot colour filter, or the response times of this Acer.

Acer Nitro XV322QKKV | 32-inch | 4K | 144Hz | IPS | £699.95 £584.95 at Overclockers (save £105)

4K carries a premium price, but you can make it a little more digestible with a deal like this. This isn't a cutting-edge 4K gaming monitor, but it delivers the fundamentals we expect for gaming in 2023 with a high-end graphics card, such as 144Hz refresh rate and an IPS panel.

Philips 320M1RV | 32-inch | 4K | 144Hz | FreeSync | £899.99 £749.95 at Overclockers UK (save £150)

Unless you're on a very tight budget, there's no reason not to pick up a 144Hz 4K panel nowadays. The days of 4K60 gaming monitors are largely over. This Philips panel is a pretty picture, too, with a decent discount and all the features you could ask of 4K at this price.