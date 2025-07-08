I've decided black and red gaming rigs are mega boring so let me brighten up your setups with some of the best deals on monochromatic pinks and purple peripherals instead

Almost three years ago now, I wrote about my love for pink peripherals. I still stand by that: The Razer Quartz Huntsman V2 TKL, Blackshark V2 X headset are still my go-to accessories on my desk, while the Barracuda wireless headset comes with me every time I leave the house. They feel great to use and, more importantly, make me feel downright adorable.

I continue to yearn for more colourful PC gaming goodies in a world full of black matte shells and red trims. What better time to dream of a desk adorned with lilac tech or a fresh pink paradise than Amazon Prime Day? As more manufacturers tap into the desire for more colourful and unique setups, that's simply more things to go on sale and rummage through to find the perfect monochrome PC heaven.

From pastel purples to hot pinks, here are some delightfully colourful PC and tech goodies to elevate your setup to new, chromatic heights.

Best deals for a purple setup

For your mouse: Logitech G305 Lightspeed

Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless | 12,000 DPI | 99g | 2.4G | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon (save $20) The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is already a bargain at its full price of $50—that's why it's our pick as the best budget wireless gaming mouse—but at $30 for this Prime Day? Well, that's an absolute steal. Better yet, this mouse comes in an utterly dreamy lilac shade. Though I suppose there are also black, blue, mint green, and white colour options if you prefer. Sometimes I feel like I have to compromise on performance to get peripherals in cute shades, but you don't have to worry about that here. The G305 Lightspeed is lightweight, boasts great sensitivity range, and minimal lag that should work perfectly for fast-paced shooters or every day use. If you are worried about wireless lag, there's even a USB extension cable to put the receiver closer to your mouse. The main downside is that there's no built-in rechargeable battery—you'll need one AA battery, but Logitech claims it's good for up to 200 hours of usage, so it's not a problem you should run into very often.

For your keyboard: Ajazz AK820 MAX HE

Ajazz AK820 MAX HE | Hall Effect | Wireless | Rapid fast | 75% keyboard | $99.99 $75.99 at Amazon (save $24) Okay, this one is more "white with purple accents" than a full lavender explosion, but the Ajazz AK820 MAX HE is a more subtly colourful pick. It's a great choice for beginner keeb hobbyists with a humble budget, with wireless connectivity or the option to wire it up via a USB-C port in the back. It's also a good choice for gaming thanks to its magnetic switches, enabling lightning-fast response times along with adjustable actuation points to customise the experience that best fits you. Plus, if you're an RGB sicko like me, you'll be pleased to know that it comes included here. It is only a 75% keyboard, which might be a deal-breaker if you prefer something on the bigger side, and further customisation—such as changing what appears on the keyboard's screen—requires downloading Ajazz's proprietary software which I've heard pretty mixed things about.

For your controller: 8Bitdo Ultimate 2.4G Wireless

8Bitdo Ultimate 2.4G | Hall Effect | Wireless | Charging dock | $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon (save $15) Keyboard and mouse is fun and all, but some games are begging for me to recline my chair to max, kick my feet up on my desk, and go full gamepad mode. For that, the 8Bitdo Ultimate 2.4G wireless controller is a great choice. Now I am a lilac enjoyer, but this grape purple shade has me swooning, as does its price point. At $35, it's a great (and much cheaper!) alternative to similarly-hued galactic purple Dualsense PlayStation controller or the astral purple Series X|S pad. And unlike either of those, the 8Bitdo Ultimate 2.4G comes with a lovely little docking station to charge or display your controller on when not in use. It's a slightly pared-down version of the Ultimate 2 Wireless—which our own Nick Evanson reviewed quite favourably earlier this year—missing out on Bluetooth functionality and some compatibility with other devices like the Nintendo Switch, if that sort of thing matters to you. It's still a real solid choice though, especially if you're rocking with smaller hands like I am. Besides, the Bluetooth version doesn't come in purple, so that means you get to pay less and rock a superior colour. You're welcome.

For your wrists: Cloud wrist rest

Cloud wrist rest | PU leather | Memory foam | TKL or full size| $15.99 $13.59 at Amazon (save $2.40) I could shout this from the rooftops all day: Protect your damn wrists when using your keyboard! It was our own Jacob Fox's underrated PC gaming gear recommendation, and for good reason. We all know nobody keeps the little keeb feet down like we're supposed to, so a great compromise for keeping your wrists straight is by buying a nice, soft rest to lay them on. There are plenty of options out there, but I am absolutely in love with this lavender cloud-shaped one. This price is for the TKL version, though it's only a couple of dollars more for a full size if that's the keyboard you're rocking with. It's adorable, comes in loads of extra colours, and promises cloud-soft comfort to keep your joints feeling happy and your eyes looking happy every time you stare at how cute it is.

For fun: Polaroid Now 2nd Generation

Polaroid Now 2nd Generation | I-Type Instant Film | Double exposure | 459g | Built-in flash $90.00 $76.49 at Amazon (save $13.51) You've just kitted yourself with the coolest setup in existence, so why not snap a pic of it to commemorate the occasion? I'm a huge fan of instant cameras—I've been rocking the same Fujifilm Instax for 10 years now, but I would absolutely retire it in favour of this purple Polaroid Now 2nd Gen. It's a great blend of old-school vibes with a sleek modern style and colour, with built-in flash to capture even the most dimly-lit moments. It even boasts double exposure, letting you take two frames in a single image for those ~extra artsy~ shots. Max Caulfield style. As PC gamers, we're so deep in the trenches of digital-only, so why not bring a little physical media back to our lives with photos that we can hold in our hands and treasure for years to come, rather than being sent to the void that is your cloud-based server of choice?

Best deals for a pink setup

For your headset: Razer BlackShark V2 X

Razer BlackShark V2 X | Wired | Memory foam cushions | 3.5mm audio jack $59.99 $36.99 at Amazon (save $23) Like I said above, I've been rocking the Razer BlackShark V2 X for over two and a half years now, and I absolutely love them. They might be old compared to some newer headsets these days, but don't let that put you off. The wired headset is lightweight and the ear cups are ridiculously comfy—seriously, I've worn them for an embarrassing amount of time during some long gaming weekends, and as someone with ears full of piercings, they rarely cause me any kind of discomfort. They're a slightly more budget version of the V2: The mic is unfortunately not detachable—though I've taken to simply tucking it around the metal frame and forgetting about it—and there's no USB headset option, only a 3.5mm jack. But the sound is barely compromised compared to its more expensive (and harder to obtain) sibling, and similar enough that a good chunk of Dave James' glowing review of the V2 largely applies to the X as well. I can't speak too much on the microphone's sound quality as I use a standalone mic, but for something comfy that sounds amazing (and is a lovely shade of pink!) you can't go wrong with these.

For your keyboard: Logitech G PRO X TKL Rapid

Logitch G PRO X TKL | Rapid | TKL | Wired | $189.99 $142.49 at Amazon (save $47.50) If fuschias and magentas are more your bag, may I introduce you to the Logitech G PRO X TKL keeb in this luscious deep pink hue. It's a wired keyboard, which is my personal preference, though is missing a beloved numpad which is something to bear in mind if you use one frequently. There's a lot to like here, though: James Bentley scored it an 86 when he checked it out. It's a fantastically solid rapid trigger keyboard that, while it's not the cheapest, won't break the bank. That means if you like to spend your hours sweating away in competitive games, this is an excellent option for you. Now James warns that the keyboard can be a skosh loud, but I like my keyboards the way I like myself: Unapologetically noisy. But definitely be aware if your setup is somewhere that may draw complaints from other dwellers in your household while you mash away at those keys.

For your microphone: Razer Seiren V3 Mini

Razer Seiren V3 Mini | USB microphone | Condenser mic | Supercardiod pickup pattern $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon (save $15) If, like me, you prefer a standalone mic to one built into your headset, the Razer Seiren V3 Mini is a great and compact choice to complement your rosy setup. It's an upgraded version of the 2020 Seiren which former PC Gamer writer Jorge Jimenez reviewed quite favourably for its budget-friendly price and great sound. One of his negatives against the microphone was a lack of a mute button, which the V3 fixed: It comes with a tap-to-mute sensor along with an LED indicator so you can tell when you're safe to start chowing down on chips or slurp a big ol' soda while in Discord with your pals. There's no option to change the directional audio, but its supercardioid pickup pattern should be plenty good enough for chatting away in voice calls or speaking up in meetings if you're using your setup to work remotely.

For your controller: GameSir Nova Lite 2.4G Wireless