The best Amazon Prime Day gaming PC deals

Amazon Prime deals 2023 (Image credit: Future) Jump straight to the deals you want...

1. Gaming PCs

2. UK gaming PCs

Prime Day is just around the corner, kicking off on Tuesday July 11th through to Wednesday July 12th. So you won't have to wait long to find some great deals. Here, we'll showcase the best gaming PC deals available online. While Prime Day may be an entirely fabricated retail holiday, other retailers have hopped on the bandwagon with their own versions of the event, including Newegg, Walmart, and Best Buy.

Before Prime Day even begins, there are already numerous enticing deals on gaming PCs powered by the RTX 40-series graphics cards. However, as we approach the official Prime Day, you can expect to see even deeper discounts on a wider range of systems.

With the intense competition between Nvidia's RTX 40-series, AMD's RDNA3, and Intel's Arc GPUs, there will be even more competitively priced gaming PCs available from various retailers. This three-way battle ensures a wide selection of inventory for customers looking for a bargain.

Regarding prebuilt machines, the most significant discounts are going to be found on ones with high-end GPUs such as the RTX 4080, RTX 4070 Ti, and the AMD Radeon RX 7900XT. However, deals on PCs equipped with RTX 30-series GPUs have been somewhat underwhelming, but if you're on a budget, there's some good stuff under $1000 with the last-gen GPU. One notable advantage of Nvidia's latest generation of GPUs is their utilization of DLSS 3 frame rate generation technology, which is unavailable on RTX 30-series cards.

While the GPU undoubtedly plays a crucial role in a gaming system's power, that's only part of the puzzle. Last-gen CPUs are seeing price drops, thanks to the release of the AMD 7000 series and Intel's 13th Gen CPUs. Additionally, SSD prices continue to be dirt cheap, and DDR4 RAM has become more affordable than ever now that DDR5 is here.

Throughout the entire sale period, we've been dedicated to scouring for the best discounts and continuously updating this page with the best gaming PC Prime Day deals we could find. Alternatively, if you're in the market for a laptop, don't miss out on exploring the best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals.

Amazon Prime Day gaming PC deals

Ipason gaming desktop | AMD Ryzen 5 5600G | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 500GB NVMe SSD | $849.99 $499 at Newegg (save $350.99) plus a $25 gift card

You can game on this machine to a certain extent—the integrated Vega GPU on the Ryzen chip will certainly support 720p gaming at lower settings. But we're listing it here as a good base from which to add your own graphics card for a quick, powerful new gaming PC. The AMD CPU is a good six-core, 12-thread job, and the 16GB RAM will run everything you need. The 500GB SSD could be bigger, but that's an easy, cheap upgrade.

HP Pavilion | Ryzen 3 5300G | AMD RX 5500 | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $759.99 $605.31 at Amazon (save $154.68)

Affordable gaming PCs are tough to find, and sometimes it is necessary to go back to older generations of hardware to hit a tight budget. But the eight-thread Ryzen chip still has something to offer, and the RX 5500 OEM GPU will deliver 1080p gaming performance around the same level as the current RX 6500 XT. For the money, it will be a decent baseline to start from.

CLX SET gaming desktop | AMD Ryzen 7 5700G | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $769.99 $689.99 at Best Buy (save $80)

Okay, hear me out here. While this doesn;t come with a GPU, if you were to pick up this machine with it's eight-core CPU, plenty of RAM, and lots of storage, you could buy a graphics card separately and fit it into this machine yourself. My vote would be the AMD Radeon RX 6700 10GB, which you can pick up on Best Buy for $289.99. Combine that with this machine and you've got a really great mid-range gaming PC for $1,020.

iBuyPower Gaming RDY | RTX 3080 | Core i7 12700K | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,399 $1,899 at iBuyPower (save $500)

This RTX 3080-powered gaming rig can be on your desktop in two days. In a world where sometimes buying a new gaming PC would take months, that's a refreshing buying experience. The rest of the spec is solid, too, with a decent Alder Lake CPU and the 16GB RAM/1TB SSD you'd expect at the minimum for a modern rig.

Yeyian Katana X10 | Core i5 11400F | Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | 16GB RAM | 500GB SSD | $1,399 $939 at Newegg (save $460)

This is a good deal for a mid-tier gaming PC, especially when many rigs around this price are delivering you an RTX 3060. The Core i5 is still a really solid CPU today, and RTX 3060 Ti is probably the best mainstream GPU of Nvidia's last generation of cards. You also get a full 16GB RAM and a 500GB NVMe SSD... which you'll probably want to give a little more storage down the line.

Skytech Shiva II | Core i5 12400F | Nvidia RTX 3060 12GB | 16GB RAM | 500GB PCIe SSD | $999.99 at Amazon

The 12-thread Intel Core i5 is still one of the best gaming CPUs around, and with the back up of a 500GB NVMe SSD and 16GB RAM the Skytech rig is a decent rig when specced out with the RTX 3060 card. The $1,000 price tag is probably the limit of what you'd want to pay for this config, though, and Nvidia is the more expensive of the three GPU makers at this sort of performance level.

Alienware Aurora R13 | Core i7 12700F | AMD RX 6700 XT | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,949.99 $1,199.99 at Dell (save $750)

It's a little more than we'd hope to pay now, but it's not bad for Alienware. Pair that Core i7 12700F with the , and you've got yourself a decent last-gen machine that RX 6700 XT and it shouldn't have trouble gaming or rendering at 1080p. You might want to nab a larger NVMe drive, however.

Skytech Siege Gaming PC | AMD Ryzen 7 5800X | Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti | 1TB SSD | 16GB RAM | $3,299.99 $1,749.99 at Newegg (save $1,550)

That's right; we tracked down another RTX 40-series-powered PC on sale. This Skytech Siege has a Ryzen 7 5800X CPU with an RTX 4070 Ti GPU backing it up. You're giving yourself some really good performance for less than two grand. And you could dip your toes into some 4K gaming.

Skytech Chronos Gaming PC | Intel Core i7 12700F | Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti | 1TB SSD | 16GB RAM | $1,999.99 $1,799.99 at Newegg (save $200)

Here's a deal on an actual RTX 40-series-powered PC. And they said it couldn't be done. This PC comes with Nvidia's RTX 4070 Ti, which is a mighty 4K beast powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. It's ultimately a pricey card, deal or no deal, and that's reflected in the price tag before you today, but for the performance, we can just about make peace with $1,800.

Skytech Gaming Siege 4 | AMD Ryzen 7 5700X | Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB PCIe SSD | $1,899.99 $1,799.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

While the RAM is a little lacking, this isn't a terrible core spec for the price. The CPU is a little old, but still a capable one, especially when there's Nvidia's smashing RTX 4070 Ti backing it up. A terabyte of storage won't go amiss, either.

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i | Intel i7 13700KF | RTX 4070 Ti 12GB | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,429.99 $2,079.99 at Lenovo (save $350)

This Legion Tower is a powerful configuration for just a little over $2,000. The RTX 4070 Ti is a solid GPU that's perfect for 1440p gaming. I would love to have seen an NVMe SSD, but that's always an upgrade you can do further down the road.

CyberpowerPC Gamer Master | AMD Ryzen 7 7700X | RX 7900 XT | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 1TB PCIe SSD | $2,089.99 at Amazon

Not technically a deal, and not necessarily as great a pricing as you could get a PC with Nvidia's competing RTX 4070 Ti for. But as an all-AMD gaming PC, it's worth a look, particularly with that nice, large PCIe drive and DDR5 RAM.

Skytech Chronos | Intel Core i7 12700F | AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX | 1TB NVMe SSD | 16GB RAM | $2,644.99 $2,199.99 at Newegg (save $545)

While you're going last-gen on the Intel CPU here, that's a rather beastly AMD GPU. It may not be a consistent RTX 4080 competitor, but it'll get the job done at 4K. Pair that with a nice chunk of storage, and you've got yourself a pretty decent gaming PC for the price.

Gaming RDY IWRG209 | AMD Ryzen 7 7700X | RTX 4070 Ti | 32GB DDR5-5600 | 2TB NVMe SSD | $2,449 $2,299 at iBuyPower (save $150)

Smashing it with this beefed up spec, iBuyPower brings together all the things you need for gaming and more. This thing will not only hit high frame rates at 4K, it will keep you running smooth should you chose to use it as a workstation, too. Two terabytes is more than enough storage to keep all your AAA games downloaded, and topped with a tasty lump of speedy DDR5 RAM, that's money well spent if you ask me.

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i | Intel i7 13700KF | RTX 4080 16GB | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 512GB SSD | $2,989.99 $2,319.99 at Lenovo (save $670)

Another powerful Legion Tower gaming desktop is on sale; this time around, it's got an RTX 4080 and 32GB of DDR5 RAM doing the heavy lifting. Aside from the mediocre storage, you can't go wrong with this desktop, especially if you want to do some serious 4K gaming.

ABS Vortex Ruby | Ryzen 7 7700X | Nvidia RTX 4080 | 32GB DDR5 RAM | 2TB PCIe SSD | $2,599.99 $2,499.99 at Newegg (save $150)

A pretty immense spec here for the price. That AMD CPU can hit 5.15GHz under full all-core loads and paired with the RTX 4080, and you'll experience some real GeForce. There is not much room for overclocking with that 750W PSU, but a 2TB NVMe drive and 36GB of DDR5 RAM means you won't need to upgrade for a while.

Cyberpower PC Gamer Supreme | Core i7 13700KF | Nvidia RTX 4080 | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 2TB HDD + 1TB PCIe SSD | $2,770.13 at Newegg

A 13th Gen champ here with Nvidia's latest GPU offering, too. It's pricey, but considering it comes with not only a sweet GPU but it also has DDR5 RAM and heaps of storage. Shame there's an HDD, but I suppose you can't have everything.

HP Omen 45L | Core i9 13900K | Nvidia RTX 4090 | 16GB DDR5-5200 | 1TB SSD + 1TB HDD | $3,999.99 $3,149.99 at HP (save $850)

This is the cheapest RTX 4090 gaming PC we've seen that isn't just rocking a CPU from a few generations ago. This is pretty much as good as it gets in terms of a CPU and GPU combo, and that is a stonking discount on the original price. Given the price of SSD storage at the moment, it's a shame we don't get a 2TB SSD instead of that extra hard drive, and I'd want more memory for a top-end machine. But those are minor concerns that are easily fixed if they ever become an issue for you.

Amazon Prime Day UK gaming PCs

Ultra 55 | Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | AMD Ryzen 5 5500 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | £1,249 £829 at Cyberpower PC (save £420)

Combine MSI's RTX 3060 Ti with the Ryzen 5 5500, and while you may struggle at 4K, you can bet this is a great config for gaming at 1440p. It comes with a 1TB Solidigm P41 Plus NVMe SSD, too, so there is lots of storage to play around with, though it's not the speediest. 16GB of DDR4 RAM never goes amiss, either.

AlphaSync | Intel Core i5 11400F | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 16GB DDR4 | 500GB SSD | £1,199.99 at Ebuyer

With an old Intel CPU, and a weak 500GB SSD, this AlphaSync machine looks a little bit low spec... until you hit the graphics card. Sure, you need a little balance in your life, but that old 11th Gen CPU will keep the RTX 4070 supplied with data and deliver great gaming performance for the money. Upgrading the SSD is super easy, though if you find you want to do more productivity stuff, that CPU platform might hold you back. Me, well, I'm running an RTX 4090 on a 10th Gen chip, and you don't hear me complaining ;)

Horizon Lightning | Intel Core i5 12400F | Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB SSD | £1,399.99 at CCL (£1,299.99 without Windows 11)

This is a great price for a new machine with an RTX 4070 Ti built into it. That's down to the last-gen and lower spec Core i5 Intel processor and DDR4 memory that the Horizon supports. Still, that chip will deliver great gaming performance, and there's a decent supporting spec to go along with it.

3XS SP4070TIR5 | RTX 4070 Ti | Ryzen 5 5600 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | £1,599.98 at Scan

Stretching your budget a little can get you a PC with a current-gen graphics card, and while you'll have to compromise a little with an older CPU and DDR4 RAM, this is still a great high-end machine for the price. That's a 1TB Samsung 980 in there, too, which is still one of our favourite SSDs for gaming.