This Arc Raiders wallhack will get you behind locked doors so you and your friends can find all the best loot
No need for keys.
I'm going to be honest for a second: I don't like using keys in Arc Raiders. I've found that trying to shoehorn a high loot run into a match doesn't always work out well, and I don't like how I have to put the key in my only safe slot just in case some murderous player rounds a corner at a bad time.
I'd much rather just go with the flow and see where the round ends me up. But the problem with that is that chances are, when you need a key card, you won't have one. Unless you have some creative friends by your side.
Last night PC Gamer's strategic director Evan Lahti was playing Arc Raiders with his squad when he came across a very convenient hack. If one of your squad members places themself right in the corner of the door and another raider jumps on their head, then it'll clip them through the locked door. Once the person who clipped inside can then open the door to let the rest of their squad inside. And then voila, you can all get some high-level loot without the hassle of bringing in a key card.
The locked room in question they managed to break into, was the Dam Control Tower. This is one of the high-level loot spots on the Dam Battleground map, located in the centre of the map. Usually, you'd have to either already have a Tower key or find one in the Research and Administration building next door. But the desk draws here only have a random chance of containing a key card, so it's not exactly a reliable choice.
Once inside, you'll be able to find fantastic loot like gun parts and other rare resources, with a chance of gun caches and blueprints. Spots like this are why you invest in an augment with a safe pocket, or if you're really feeling brave, splash out to get a Looting MK2 augment that has two safe pockets.
There are other top looting spots across Arc Raiders' maps, many of which don't even require a key. These are some of the spots we've found so far:
- The roof of Raider Outposts in Dam Battlegrounds.
- Marano Station in Buried City.
- Some random room in Buried City.
- A gap under the raised highway on Dam Battlegrounds.
But the beauty of Arc Raiders is that there's always more secret loot spots to find and ways to get into places where you probably shouldn't be. And with the new map, Stella Montis finally here, there'll be even more to discover.
