Arc Raiders players managed to unlock Stella Montis in under 38 hours, even after Embark buffed the event, because we were all being too generous

When I wrote about how Embark had to buff the Stella Montis community event yesterday, I was thinking that it would mean we'd be setting foot into the new map sometime around the end of the weekend or even next week. But I shouldn't have underestimated the Arc Raiders community, as we've completed the task in record time.

After just 38 hours, Stella Montis has been unlocked as the community rallied together last night to shovel an obscene amount of resources into the required communal pot. Just for some context, by this point yesterday, the event was more or less only 2% complete.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Now the next stage of the community event is up, and it gives players more chances to earn new loot and cosmetics. Staking Our Claim requires players to actually go to Stella Montis and make a dent there against arcs and maybe even other raiders. The only real goal is to earn XP; it doesn't matter how you do it.

100 XP equals 1 merit, and there are 24 milestones for players to check in and get loot at, with the last prize sitting at a pretty 3,600 merits. If you donated the full amount of resources in the first stage of the event, then you'll have a bit of a head start with 900 merits. With these, you can get the first six rewards offered:

A new backpack

100 raider tokens

Three door blockers

A Combat MK2 augment

An IL Toro shotgun

The first colour scheme for the Striker outfit.

This also means, if you already have the 900 starting merits, you'll need to garner 270,000 XP in the remaining 23 days, or gather 11,739 XP every day over the next three weeks. It's not exactly a small task, but not a horrific one either.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

I tend to earn around 3,000 XP for a short run, 5,000 XP for a medium run, and have been able to get up to 7,000 XP for a big run where I've downed a couple of other raiders and plenty of arcs. The longer you spend topside, the more XP you get, so that may also help you run through the milestones. This means you'd need to complete around 54 standard-length runs to get all the XP you need, which is again, around two to three games a day, so not unreasonable.

I'll definitely be giving the gauntlet a go as there are some pretty sick prizes at the end of the event. There are 400 raider tokens to be had, an extended barrel epic gun mod, a snap hook, and finishing touches to the Striker outfit, like more colours and a helmet.

So now all that's left is to jump into Stella Montis, a relatively small map with a high density of arcs swarming around, so good luck raider, you'll probably need it.