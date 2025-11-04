This is where I found the Anvil blueprint in Arc Raiders

Hunting down the elusive Arc Raiders Anvil blueprint? Blueprints are one of the rarest drops in Arc Raiders, as they unlock the ability to craft weapons permanently instead of waiting for them to show up in the shop.

The Anvil is a great blueprint to secure early on thanks to the gun's high damage and its Arc armor-penetrating heavy ammo. It's like carrying a pocket Ferro that you don't have to reload after every shot.

Because blueprint spawns are somewhat random, there's no surefire place to get an Anvil blueprint. There are, however, raider containers that have a high chance of containing weapon blueprints. Thanks to the investigative work of the community, these caches can be tracked down with consistency.

Where I found the Anvil blueprint

I found the Anvil blueprint in a convenient hidey hole on Dam Battlegrounds that seems to always spawn raider containers. The raider cache spawns in a gap under where the raised highway on Dam Battlegrounds ends. The spot is between Raider Outpost East and East Broken Bridge. All credit goes to Reddit user Cheap-Protection6372, who found this reproducible loot bounty and decided to share it with the rest of us.

Here's where you'll find it:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark Studios) (Image credit: Embark Studios)

And the video below shows how to get to it:

As you can see, it's an awkward spot. The safest way up is a zipline from the ground, but alternatively, you can drop from the highway and hold vault (Spacebar on keyboard) to catch the ledge as you fall. The timing is generous, so don't sweat it. Worse case, the fall isn't lethal (but it will hurt).

On my run to the highway hole, there was a raider backpack and box that contained:

Anvil blueprint

Bettina blueprint

Ammo

Health stim

Herbal bandages

Shield recharger

Durable cloth

Bandages

There's also a chance a weapon case will spawn here, which is guaranteed to have a gun and sometimes blueprints.

This is one of the easiest and most reliable ways to find blueprints so far in Arc Raiders. Raider caches are on every map, but they tend to show up in medium or high loot zones where a lot of Arc patrol. This dusty chunk of highway is quiet, Arc free, and close to a few common spawn points on Dam Battlegrounds. If you get lucky, it'll be a 30-second run away.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Alternatively, you could venture into the Buried City map and head to senior guides writer Sean Martin's favorite loot spot: Marano Station. Like the highway on Dam, Marano Station is a quiet spot on the edge of the map that always spawns a few rare caches. Sean found an Anvil blueprint there, as well as other blueprints.

The only catch is the loot is behind a door you have to breach, which makes a lot of noise that other players are more likely to hear on the much smaller map. And since the room is a bit more noticeable, it's more likely others will get there first.

Once you have and learn the Anvil blueprint, you'll need a level 2 Gunsmith bench to qualify to craft it. From there, it's not a terribly expensive recipe: 5 Mechanical Components and 6 Gun Parts.