Last night I was wandering around the Buried City, plundering sand-filled houses and trying my best to avoid getting mowed down by that minigun-toting Bastion, when I happened upon the best early loot farm I've found so far in Arc Raiders . Considering I'm level 20 and already prepping an expedition to send off my Raider to a nice farm upstate, you can take my word for it that this place is extremely lucrative.

And the best part? It's on the outskirts of the Buried City rather than the highly contested centre of the town, it's close to a Raider Hatch and a subway station for fast exfil, and it doesn't require a key, or fighting past a load of Arc enemies to access it. A little oasis in the apocalypse. Weirdly, all you have to do is breach a single door and step into a small room with four lootable containers.

The loot spot is behind a breachable door on the north side of the platform at Marano Station (Image credit: Embark Studios)

So where is this golden loot spot: Marano Station. You'll have to head here for the Market Correction quest, but otherwise, it's a pretty uninhabited area of the map, a little ways off to the side of the Marano Park in the north where the Bastion likes to hang out. You'll frequently find players sneaking around the park itself looking for that most valuable item: lemons .

The spot is on the platform of the station, where you'll find a simple metal door that you can breach, and inside, two breachable crates and two Raider containers. In the seven times I've been back to this room, I've gotten at least one purple every time, either an epic crafting material like Complex Gun Parts, Exodus Modules, and Magnetic Accelerators, or a Wolfpack Grenade. In my best run of the room, I got three of these.

Just breach the door to find four containers inside (Image credit: Embark Studios)

In terms of other valuable items, I've also gotten:

Heavy Weapon Part blueprint

Blue rarity weapons like the Venator and Torrente

Rusted Tools

Synthesized Fuel

Raider Hatch Keys

Heavy Gun Parts

Green rarity weapons such as Burletta and Il Toro

Why is this random room in a train station on the outskirts of an early game map so lucrative? I couldn't tell you, though I think it might be a bug. The only potential danger at the station is a Rocketeer that sometimes patrols nearby, but it's easily avoided. In the many times I farmed this location, not once did I get killed by Arc, or even other players for that matter.

Image 1 of 3 Loot I've gotten from the spot #1 (Image credit: Embark Studios) Loot I've gotten from the spot #2 (Image credit: Embark Studios) Loot I've gotten from the spot #3 (Image credit: Embark Studios)

One of the nice things about Marano Station is that it's relatively close to 90% of the places you'll spawn into Buried City. The fact that this location is also available on the second map you unlock, and isn't highly contested, makes it a great early loot farm. It also seems like maybe not many players know about it? Everytime I grabbed the loot, it was untouched, and I barely even saw any other players near Marano Station.

To be frank, I'm loath to even write about it because I want to keep it for myself, but hey, Arc Raiders is all about helping your fellow topside explorer.