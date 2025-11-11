Arc Raiders is full of excellent secret loot spots, and I'm not just talking about the places hidden behind locks. The only problem is that everyone else in the game also has access to them, so you have to get ahead of the loot locusts by discovering some more obscure locations full of great resources.

One of my favourite spots is in the Raider Outposts in Dam Battlegrounds. There'll usually be great loot in there as is, some blankets or medical supplies, alongside crafting materials and sometimes a gun case just sitting on the ground floor of the Outpost. Then there's a ladder outside leading to the roof, where there'll occasionally be some crates to break into. But the best place in the Raider Outposts to loot is actually in the ceiling.

Inside the main tower of the outpost, on the end wall will be some shelves. These are big enough for raiders to climb on top of and use as a ladder. Once you get on top of this, you can climb onto some grating and voila, you're in the ceiling. There'll be a raider bag, another weapons cache, and more resources for you to loot, as long as no one's got to it first.

Taking the time to look a bit harder at your surroundings can be super beneficial in Arc Raiders. I've found loads of neat little places thanks to just being curious. And the best part: 40 hours in and I still feel like there's more to uncover.

My colleagues have also had similar luck, finding the best early loot spot, somewhere with a guaranteed weapon blueprint, and just some all-around excellent places to pick up resources. But you can't take these spots for granted, as the word spreads (sorry about that), more raiders will come looking for the coveted loot.

Just this weekend, I decided that it would be a cool idea to check out a spot in Buried City that I had seen someone talking about on TikTok. I ran all the way across the sand dunes, up hill and down dale, only to get to the room and be met by an angry Frenchman. Ok, to be fair, I just popped out of nowhere, so I probably startled him, but he still shot me, so I'd say we call it even.

After a bit of bartering, he left peacefully, and I got to loot a couple of extra bits, including a mixtape and a blueprint that he kindly left me—thank you random citizen. Funnily enough, just as I was leaving, another raider popped up from where I had come from. "We've all seen the TikTok dude, no worries, there's still stuff here, I'm heading out," I say to the stranger as I'm making my way out the back door. All I heard in return was a quiet "thank you". The TikTok in question has since got half a million views, so I probably should've seen this coming.

But even if all the loot spots are continuously overrun by vermin like myself, I'm assured by the fact that Arc Raiders' maps really are big and plentiful enough for us all to at least take something back to Speranza, although that could be wishful thinking.