All Mecha Break Twitch Drops and how to get them

Alongside the various in-game events in Mecha Break that require a bit of grinding to complete, you can also stick your feet up and earn Twitch Drops instead—or at the same time. Just by watching your favourite Drops-enabled streamer, even if it's on in the background, you can earn a surprising amount of freebies.

Want to maximise your free rewards? Take a look at all the active Mecha Break events and Mecha Break codes right now to earn more. And if you're looking for things to do, you can unlock Inferno, Serenith, and Stellaris in Mecha Break to add even more Strikers to your arsenal.

All Mecha Break Twitch Drops

The first phase of Mecha Break Twitch Drops is live until Wednesday, July 30, 2025, and gives you the chance to earn a handful of free pilot cosmetics:

Tactical Watch (arm accessory) - 15 minutes

(arm accessory) - 15 minutes Wireless Headset (ear accessory) - 30 minutes

(ear accessory) - 30 minutes Airstream Divider (headpiece) - 1 hour

(headpiece) - 1 hour Cyber Visor (eyewear) - 2.5 hours

(eyewear) - 2.5 hours Cybernetic Tail (waist accessory) - 3 hours

Though you've got almost all of July to earn this first batch of rewards, more Twitch Drops will be added after these ones have expired, so earn them while you can and check back in for the next wave. It's a shame there's no mech customisation up for grabs, especially for the best Strikers at the top rungs of our Mecha Break tier list, but chances are some will come in phase two.

How to get Mecha Break Twitch Drops

To get the Twitch Drops for Mecha Break, you need to link your Twitch and Seasun accounts together, which you can do on the Mecha Break website.

To earn Twitch Drops, follow these instructions:

Log in to your Seasun account on the Mecha Break website and link your Twitch account. Watch any Drops-enabled stream and claim your rewards from your inventory. Claimed rewards are sent to your in-game mailbox within 24 hours, so boot up the game and check your mail.

With that out of the way, watch any participating streamers to start chipping away at the watch targets—you can track your progress in the "Drops & Rewards" tab of your profile. Chances are, any of the top Mecha Break streams when an event is active will have Drops enabled, but you can always check for a 'Drops Enabled' tag and often a notification at the top of the chat if you're unsure.