All Minecraft Tiny Takeover Twitch drops and how to get them

Outside of the mining and crafting, Minecraft is all about customising your avatar. The marketplace is home to a tonne of skins and accessories, but if you're already tired of everything in your closet the new Tiny Takeover Twitch drops will come in handy. There are some swanky new hats which are exclusive to this event, and to celebrate the game's newest drop: Tiny Takeover.

There are three rewards up for grabs, and you've got a decent bit of time to redeem them. So, be sure to tune in and get them before they disappear. Here's what you need to do to cash in your ticket to a new hat.

All Minecraft Tiny Takeover Twitch drops

The Minecraft Tiny Takeover Twitch drops event will take place from April 6 to April 15, 2027. It's plenty of time really, but you will need to redeem any rewards you've earned before that deadline. There are three twitch drops currently available during the Tiny Takeover Twitch drops event:

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Hatchling Hat Bunny Beanie Turtle Tunes

There's also a Baby Chick Chat Badge available, but you'll need to buy or gift a Twitch Prime subscription to get one.

How to redeem Minecraft Tiny Takeover drops

All you need to do to earn the Tiny Takeover Twitch drops is watch five minutes of a live Minecraft stream while the event is on. You'll be given a random reward code in your Twitch inbox after five minutes have passed, which you'll be able to redeem on minecraft.net/redeem for your Minecraft account.

When you want to equip your new gear, go to the character customization screen in Minecraft, and your new accessories should appear. Once you've popped them onto your avatar you'll be able to swan about showing off your new gear while playing with an adorable set of new critters in-game.