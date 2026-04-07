All Minecraft Tiny Takeover Twitch drops and how to get them
Get some new hats for your avatar.
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Outside of the mining and crafting, Minecraft is all about customising your avatar. The marketplace is home to a tonne of skins and accessories, but if you're already tired of everything in your closet the new Tiny Takeover Twitch drops will come in handy. There are some swanky new hats which are exclusive to this event, and to celebrate the game's newest drop: Tiny Takeover.
There are three rewards up for grabs, and you've got a decent bit of time to redeem them. So, be sure to tune in and get them before they disappear. Here's what you need to do to cash in your ticket to a new hat.
All Minecraft Tiny Takeover Twitch drops
The Minecraft Tiny Takeover Twitch drops event will take place from April 6 to April 15, 2027. It's plenty of time really, but you will need to redeem any rewards you've earned before that deadline. There are three twitch drops currently available during the Tiny Takeover Twitch drops event:Article continues below
There's also a Baby Chick Chat Badge available, but you'll need to buy or gift a Twitch Prime subscription to get one.
How to redeem Minecraft Tiny Takeover drops
All you need to do to earn the Tiny Takeover Twitch drops is watch five minutes of a live Minecraft stream while the event is on. You'll be given a random reward code in your Twitch inbox after five minutes have passed, which you'll be able to redeem on minecraft.net/redeem for your Minecraft account.
When you want to equip your new gear, go to the character customization screen in Minecraft, and your new accessories should appear. Once you've popped them onto your avatar you'll be able to swan about showing off your new gear while playing with an adorable set of new critters in-game.
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Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent five years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
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