Mecha Break events schedule and rewards

Surprising no one, Mecha Break relies heavily on its store of undeniably flashy cosmetics that let you play dress up with armed-to-the-teeth mechs and their pilots. But you don't need to break the bank to start looking cool, and that's largely thanks to the bevvy of Mecha Break events.

These limited-time events set you various tasks to complete in return for exclusive gear and customisation. Though with so much going on, especially at launch, it's not easy to keep track—and you don't want to miss a freebie. Below, I'll go over the current events in Mecha Break.

All active Mecha Break events

There are currently four events in Mecha Break:

Christian's Challenge (Wednesday, July 2 - Sunday, July 27)

(Wednesday, July 2 - Sunday, July 27) Rally Order (Wednesday, July 2 - Sunday, August 3)

(Wednesday, July 2 - Sunday, August 3) Ace Conquest (Permanent)

(Permanent) Account Linking (Permanent)

I'll update this guide as events come and go, but here's how to take part and reap the available rewards:

Christian's Challenge

(Image credit: Amazing Seasun Games)

Event period : Wednesday, July 2 - Sunday, July 27

: Wednesday, July 2 - Sunday, July 27 Rewards: Disguise Glasses head accessory, Insignia: Christian, Pistol leg accessory, and Pattern: Christian

This is one of the two limited-time events to celebrate Mecha Break's launch, and there are some fun rewards up for grabs. All you need to do to complete this four-week event is earn more Mission Tokens than Christian each week to collect each stage of weekly rewards. The bar is pretty low, and it's easy enough to earn Mission Tokens en masse, so you should have no trouble ticking this challenge off each week. You can track your progress by visiting the events page.

Rally Order

(Image credit: Amazing Seasun Games)

Event period : Wednesday, July 2 - Sunday, August 3

: Wednesday, July 2 - Sunday, August 3 Rewards: A thematic insignia (upgradeable through three tiers), Fiery Horns head accessory, Infernal Respirator face mask, Flameborne back accessory

Rally Order is slightly more complicated than Christian's Challenge, at least at first glance. During this event, you need to pick one of six themes—Rainfall, Sinslayer, Tempest, Skyred, Monarch, or Overlord—to represent. Make a choice to form a "tactical unit", which you can then invite other players to. Outside of a unique insignia (which is a bit boring anyway), all the rewards are the same, no matter what theme you choose, so it's mainly down to what sounds cool to you and what players you want to team up with for the event.

To actually progress the event, you have to complete rally missions by recruiting more players to your tactical unit and earning Mission Tokens. Again, it's pretty straightforward to earn Mission Tokens, and since this event runs for almost five weeks, you've got plenty of time to make progress.

It's important to note that once you've formed a tactical unit, you're unable to pick a different theme or join another player's team—unless you're the only person in your group, in which case you can disband it. However, once you've joined another player's tactical unit, you're locked in for good, so pick your theme and group carefully.

Ace Conquest

Event period : Permanent, one-time completion

: Permanent, one-time completion Rewards: Beret hat, Dog Tag chest accessory, SHADOW Uniform outfit, Tactical Jetpack back accessory, and Mission Tokens

Ace Conquest is effectively a tutorial event for all players that introduces you to Mecha Break's core systems and modes, including designing Strikers, exploring the base, and more. Alongside these training tasks, you can also earn daily sign-in rewards, including hefty sums of Mission Tokens.

Account Linking

Event period : Permanent, one-time completion

: Permanent, one-time completion Rewards: Cargo Rocket Beacon I and Mission Tokens

This event is as simple as it sounds, letting you earn rewards just for verifying your email and linking your account to Discord.

Go to the event page where you can link and verify your email address, giving you one Cargo Rocket Beacon I and a bundle of Mission Tokens. You can actually check this page monthly to continually earn Cargo Rocket Beacon I's.

Once you've sorted your email, scan the code on the events page to head to the official Mecha Break Discord server and link your accounts, where you can earn another Cargo Rocket Beacon I and more Mission Tokens.