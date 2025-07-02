Mecha Break ranks explained

Raising your Mecha Break rank is going to be a challenge, but that's not unusual for a PvP-focused game like this. Still, if you want to stand at the pinnacle of mech-based competitive play (in this game at least), you'll have to grind your way up a lot of ranks in order to reach the top.

One way of ensuring some success is choosing one of the best Strikers to take into a game, but picking the right mode, and the right mech for said mode, will be an essential part of achieving victory. Here I'll run through all 11 Mecha Break ranks, how the process works, and explain the best ways to rank up when playing the game.

All Mecha Break ranks in order

Each rank has five divisions to fight through (Image credit: Amazing Seasun)

There are 11 competitive ranks altogether in Mecha Break, each of which is split into five separate divisions. This means you'll start at Bronze V and work your way up to Bronze I, before ranking up to Silver, and so on.

Here are all of the ranks in order:

Bronze Silver Gold Platinum Diamond Master Grand Master General Champion Legendary Indestructible

How to rank up in Mecha Break

Winning games, earning merits, and being MVP all earn you Tier Points (Image credit: Amazing Seasun)

There are two competitive modes in Mecha Break that'll earn you Tier Points to rank up if you play them in "matchmaking" mode:

Operation Verge : A 6v6 objective-based PvP mode. These objectives range from holding territory, to capturing the flag, to pushing an objective to your enemy's base, Overwatch-style.

: A 6v6 objective-based PvP mode. These objectives range from holding territory, to capturing the flag, to pushing an objective to your enemy's base, Overwatch-style. Ace Arena: A 3v3 pure PvP-focused mode. The first team to eight kills wins.

Winning will earn you some Tier Points, but you'll also get some for any merits, or if you happen to be the MVP in that particular game. Generally, though, victory is your best bet for ranking up fast, so worry more about completing objectives if you're playing Operation Verge instead of simply defeating other players.