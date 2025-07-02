How to unlock Inferno, Serenith, and Stellaris in Mecha Break

Unlocking Inferno, Serenith, and Stellaris in Mecha Break isn't quite as simple as spending currency and grabbing them from the Striker menu. These three mechs are part of the Season 0 – Rain of Fire Matrix Contract, i.e. the battlepass. The good news is that you can get these new mechs, or Strikers as the game calls them, for free provided you play enough.

That means you won't necessarily have to shell out cash for the battlepass to play with its new robo toys. Here, I'll explain the different ways to get Inferno, as well as Serenith and Stellaris, in the game.

How to unlock Inferno, Serenith, and Stellaris

Image 1 of 2 You'll get Inferno instantly if you get the Matrix Contract (Image credit: Amazing Seasun) Otherwise, you can purchase Inferno, Serenith, or Stellaris for Mission Tokens (Image credit: Amazing Seasun)

You can get all three of these Strikers by purchasing them for Mission Tokens in the Matrix Selections menu. Simply navigate to "Logistics" and then "Matrix Selections" to find them at the top of the unlockables for Season 0 – Rain of Fire. Each of these mechs costs 15,000 Mission Tokens, a resource you can get by completing Operation VERGE, Ace Arena, and Mashmak Battles. It's also worth noting that you can try any of these mechs for seven days to get a feel for which you might want.

A faster way to unlock Inferno is also to buy the Matrix Contract (battle pass), since this gives you immediate access to that Striker. If you already have Inferno unlocked when you purchase this, you'll get 15,000 Mission Tokens that you can spend on either Serenith or Stellaris instead. In case you were wondering about each mech's class:

Inferno : Ultra-Heavy Attacker

: Ultra-Heavy Attacker Serenith : Light Support

: Light Support Stellaris: Light Brawler

The Merit Boost Bonus from the Matrix Contract also gives you 200% increased Mission Tokens from activities, allowing you to earn enough to unlock the subsequent mechs even faster, though the battle pass will cost you actual money.