All Marathon Twitch Drops and how to get them
Free wormy profile items, a custom weapon skin, and a sponsored kit.
As an extraction shooter, Marathon is all about the loot; whether it's the weapons you find or the Cores and Implants you dig up. But one thing you won't find while scavenging Tau Ceti is a cute worm sticker or Twitch-themed camo. No, to get these exclusive items and more, you'll need to earn Marathon Twitch Drops.
During Marathon's Server Slam weekend, Bungie is cracking open a case of five unique rewards that you'll be able to use in-game when it launches on March 5, so you've only got a limited window in which to earn them. Bungie will likely run more of these around release with different rewards, too, so use the info below to make sure you don't miss out.
All Marathon Twitch Drops
You can earn the following Marathon Twitch Drops during the Server Slam open preview weekend, which runs from Thursday, February 26, to Monday, March 2:
Reward
Unlock Requirement
Twitch Sponsored Kit (a bundle of standard in-game gear)
Watch for one hour
SMILEYworm profile emblem
Watch for one hour
WEAVEworm profile background
Watch for two hours
GLOWworm weapon sticker
Watch for three hours
HMG Twitch Engine weapon skin
Watch for four hours
These rewards will be sent to your linked Bungie.net account (more on that in a minute), delivered in-game at launch on March 5—you won't be able to access them during the Server Slam. Bungie specifically explains that the Twitch Sponsored Kit could take up to 48-hours to arrive in your in-game mailbox, so don't panic if it's not there at launch.
How to get Marathon Twitch Drops
To earn the Marathon Twitch Drops, you need to link your Bungie and Twitch accounts. You need to:
- Create a Bungie account if you don't already have one, and link it to your Twitch account by navigating to 'settings' then 'account linking' on Bungie.net.
- Watch any Drops-enabled stream for the required amount of time.
- Once you've fulfilled a Drops requirement, claim your rewards from your Twitch inventory.
You'll need to watch at least one hour of any participating streamers to claim your items from your inventory on Twitch. You'll also see a 'Drops Enabled' tag and often a notification at the top of the chat on an applicable stream, though chances are any of the big streamers will have them running.
I recommend claiming any rewards you've earned right away, as sometimes they disappear after 24 hours.
