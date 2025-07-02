While Corite is the main premium currency and Matrix Credits handle most other purchases, Mission Tokens sit somewhere in between in Mecha Break. These are required for the Matrix Contract battle pass and purchasing new mechs. Earning the Mission Tokens you need is going to take some time, especially as you can't speed through it too quickly since you're only able to earn up to 6,000 Mission Tokens per week, and they all expire at the end of each season.

If you played the previous playtests, then scrub all that information from your brain, as Mission Tokens have been overhauled quite significantly since then. In fact, these used to be called Merit Points, and you'd earn them by converting the older version of Mission Points. Thankfully it's much more straightforward now.

How to get Mission Tokens in Mecha Break

You can earn Mission Tokens in Mecha Break by:

Playing Operation Verge, Ace Arena, or Operation Storm: Mashmak

Completing challenges in Operation Verge and Ace Arena

Completing the ACE Conquest launch event

Claiming daily sign-in bonuses on launch

Buying the Matrix Contract for the merit boost bonus

Playing any game mode in Mecha Break will earn you small amounts of Mission Tokens (which are still awkwardly converted from Mission Points—your score during a match—but that's not important), whether it's standard PvP in Operation Verge, competitive action in Ace Arena, or the unique Operation Storm: Mashmak mode.

It's worth pointing out that you can find Corite Ore items in Mashmak that give you a small amount of additional Mission Tokens when you extract, and breaking Corite Extractors also gives you a small bonus at the end. Likewise, you can accept challenges on the main menu that you can complete in Operation Verge and Ace Arena matches to earn bonus Mission Tokens.

You can boost your earnings by purchasing the Matrix Contract, effectively a battle pass, which gives you a 200% Mission Token boost from all game modes, as well as weekly missions for these modes. To maximise your earnings, complete as many matches as you can, beat challenges, and consider getting the Matrix Contract.

You'll also be able to earn massive amounts of Mission Tokens by participating in the Ace Conquest launch event. By completing challenge missions, you can earn anywhere from 600 all the way up to 1,000 Mission Tokens, and there's also a seven-day daily login that rewards you with up to 3,500 Mission Tokens and the SHADOW uniform. Given this is an event, you won't be able to rely on it in the long run, but it's worth completing it while you can. If Mecha Break is anything like other free-to-plays, sign-in bonuses might get reprised in future seasons.

You can spend your hard-earned Mission Tokens in the Matrix Selections tiered shop, which sells a variety of cosmetics as well as the three new mechs that are coming in Season 0: Rain of Fire—though these are unlocked for purchase immediately. In future, this shop is how you'll acquire the new mechs each season. Cosmetics range from a few thousand to upwards of 10,000 Mission Tokens, while Inferno costs 18,000 Mission Tokens, so get ready for a grind.