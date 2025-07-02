How to get Matrix Credits in Mecha Break
Matrix Credits are one of three main currencies in Mecha Break, alongside Corite and Mission Points, and it's hard to know what's what, let alone the best ways to earn them. You'll need tons (and I mean tons) of Matrix Credits to upgrade your gear, whether it's to fund research, buy loadout items, or create mods.
Fear not pilot, below, I'll explain how to quickly stock up on Matrix Credits, so you can at least tick that off your list. Unlike the other currencies, you'll have to put a bit more work into earning these credits, especially en masse.
How to get Matrix Credits in Mecha Break
You can earn Matrix Credits in Mecha Break by:
- Completing challenges during Mashmak matches
- Selling gear extracted from Mashmak
- Buying the Matrix Contract pass
The best way to get them is to complete challenges during Mashmak matches. Importantly, these aren't the usual daily or weekly challenges you might expect them to be—there are actually randomised missions in each run, displayed in the bottom left corner, that give you Matrix Credits on completion, ranging from 400 to 800 Credits. For example, there's one to kill eight Gen 3 Strikers, another to get six Corite Specimens (destroy the large Corite cannisters in outposts), or one to successfully extract from specific extraction points.
If you just need a few extra Matrix Credits, then you can also sell items you extract during Mashmak by going to the Matrix Supplies section of the Operation Storm tab, and selecting "military supply sale" at the bottom. You won't get much for selling them, and they can also be sold for Corite on the player marketplace, but it's still an option to consider if you've got spare loot hanging around.
The other option is to buy the Matrix Contract, which is effectively a battle pass. This hands out Supply Crates, which contain Matrix Credits, so it's a great way to quickly top up your balance earned from simply playing matches. You can also convert Corite into Matrix Credits, though I really can't recommend doing this simply because it's much easier to earn Credits than Corite.
