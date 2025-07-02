How to redeem Mecha Break codes

Mecha Break isn't afraid to give you a grind, whether it's needing copious amounts of Corite to customise your mech or pilot, Matrix Credits to buy new mechs, or Merit Points for a little bit of both. What if I told you that there's a way to cut down the grind? Using Mecha Break codes, you can earn heaps of free items, including precious Corite.

While Amazing Seasun Games is being surprisingly stingy at launch, codes are typically the lifeblood of freebies in free-to-play games, and Mecha Break should be no different.

Are there any Mecha Break codes?

There are currently no active redemption codes, though I expect some to be released to celebrate the launch of the game. These will likely be through official Mecha Break social media channels, so I'll update this guide with all active codes when that happens.

In playtests prior to Mecha Break's release, its daily reward system was actually handled by codes that were claimed through the #giveaways channel in the official Mecha Break Discord server. This channel has since been removed, so it's unclear whether this code system will be returning. Given there's currently no daily login system in place, outside of a limited event, I wouldn't be too surprised to see it come back.

These daily login rewards gave you varying amounts of Corite each time, anywhere from 10 to 200, and possibly even more, making it the most consistent—and easiest—way to get this precious premium currency without opening your wallet.

How to redeem codes in Mecha Break

(Image credit: Amazing Seasun Games)

To redeem codes in Mecha Break, you first need access to the hangar, which is effectively the main menu where you'll manage your gear and queue for matches. To unlock the hangar, you just have to get past the tutorial prologue, whether by completing it or choosing to skip it like I did. With that out of the way: