How to get Corite in Mecha Break
A must-have for a fancy mech.
You'd expect no less from a free-to-play, but Mecha Break has heaps of currencies to get to grips with before you can work out how to start grinding for them effectively. A top priority should be Corite, a premium currency used for purchasing fancy cosmetics—which I think we can all agree is the ultimate goal.
Getting your hands on Corite is, unsurprisingly, quite tricky, especially in large batches. Below, I'll go over the best ways to get Corite in Mecha Break so you can get your mech fashion show up and running sooner rather than later.
The main way you'll earn Corite for free is by selling items on the Matrix Marketplace, Mecha Break's player market. Here, you can list items for auction, and hopefully, other players will buy them, though that relies on them having enough Corite to splash in the first place. It's a vicious cycle.
You can sell anything from mods and weapons earned in Mashmak, to research modules, outfits, and paints. For example, I earned a Flawless Heavy Howitzer V from a lucky Mashmak run, which has a minimum listing price of 180 Corite—or I can instantly sell it for 900 Matrix Credits.
Other than engaging in the marketplace, you can, of course, buy Corite with real money in the Corite Exchange section of the Logistics tab. Bundle prices range from £0.99p/$0.99 for 100 Corite all the way up to £46.99/$46.99 for 5,405. Yes, that's a lot of money for not much Corite…
Corite is occasionally handed out as compensation for server downtime and maintenance, though I wouldn't rely on this—it's more an added bonus. There are also Mecha Break codes, or at least, the game has code redemption. Though there aren't any right now, we might see some in future containing Corite to redeem.
