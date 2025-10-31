Here's everything you can get in Arc Raiders from Twitch Drops and Discord Quests
Arc Raiders has a few free cosmetics you can "earn" by linking up your accounts.
Arc Raiders is an online videogame launching in 2025, which means it has a store, a (free) battle pass, and, of course, promotions to unlock in-game items by doing things outside the game. That's right gamers, I'm talking about Arc Raiders Twitch Drops!
By watching your favorite streamer play Arc Raiders (or by leaving a random stream playing in the bottom right-hand corner of your second monitor while you go about your day) you can unlock several small, free cosmetics. And that's not Arc Raiders' only promotion: there's also a Discord Quest waiting for you in your chat app.
For both you'll have to link your Embark account with those services to claim the rewards. I'll quickly run through how to do that and what you can get from Twitch and Discord in Arc Raiders during the launch period.
Connect Discord and Twitch to your Embark ID
You'll likely have already linked your Steam, Epic or Xbox account to the Embark ID that Arc Raiders prompts you to create when you first start the game. The process for linking up either Twitch or Discord is the same.
- Head to the Embark ID connected platforms page
- Clink "link" next to Twitch and/or Discord
- Login to those services in your browser if you aren't already. Read the terms of service and click agree if you're okay with the data being shared
That's it! Now you're ready to collect your freebies.
Arc Raiders Twitch Drops
The Twitch Drops for Arc Raiders aren't going to revolutionize your wardrobe, but three out of the four are very easy to get, so you might as well grab 'em if you don't mind leaving a twitch stream open.
The Arc Raiders Twitch Drop campaign runs until November 13 at 11:59 PM PST, giving you two weeks from launch to collect.
Note that only the first two are for use in Arc Raiders; the latter two are for Twitch chat.
When you've put in enough time to get one of the drops, you should get a message in your Twitch inbox. Make sure to check the message and click claim on your item to add it to your account.
Arc Raiders Discord Quest item
The Arc Raiders Discord Quest only rewards one item, and it's only available until November 5, so you'll want to hop to it. Thankfully it only takes 15 minutes.
Here's a link to the quest in Discord, though you can also find it by navigating to your DMs, selecting Quests from the top of the menu, and scrolling down to find Arc Raiders. Click Accept Quest and choose your platform (desktop or console) where you're playing Arc Raiders.
Then hop in and do a run.
Hiker Backpack, Sky Ice: Play 15 minutes of Arc Raiders with Discord running
