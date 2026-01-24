Everything you can get from Arknights: Endfield Twitch Drops and how to link accounts

Between the Arknights: Endfield Twitch Drops and a batch of pre-registration freebies, I'm having an easier time with the RPG's whole "rebuilding society" thing than I thought I would. Couple that with a few of the other launch bonuses trickling in, and I may be on my way to making Talos-II a functional society.

If you've already blown through any new Arknights codes and need more freebies for headhunting, then worry not. Hypergryph is running its Arknights: Endfield Twitch Drop event from now until February 18, giving away extra Oroberyl, Combat Records, and T-Creds.

Arknights: Endfield Twitch Drops

Rewards and watch milestones for drops

  • 150 Oroberyl - 2 hours
  • (10) E-Cognitive Carrier - 1 hour 30 minutes
  • (3) Arms INSP Set - 1 hour
  • (15) I-Combat Record - 30 minutes
  • 10,000 T-Creds - 15 minutes

How to get Arknights: Endfield Twitch Drops

Arknights: Endfield game and Twitch account screen with the "Switch Character" option
How your Twitch account options on the official site should look with "Switch account" in the left box.

You'll have to play Arknights: Endfield a bit before you can link both your game and Twitch accounts, so don't try skipping ahead to the linking and watching just yet. To get your Arknights drops:

  1. Play the tutorial up until the point you select and name your character
  2. Visit the official site to connect your Endfield account
  3. Select "Switch Character" under the Endfield logo and assign a character
  4. Connect your Twitch account
  5. Start watching any drop-enabled stream from the Arknights Twitch directory

That "Switch Character" menu is important, and what initially caused my hangups while trying to register. You must complete the tutorial and name your Endministrator before starting the process, otherwise the option to switch characters never shows up. I tried to connect both my Arknights and Twitch accounts too early, and the login button for Twitch doesn't work until the account has a named protagonist selected.

With the accounts all linked up, you can claim rewards from your Twitch inventory after reaching timed milestones, then retrieve them from Enfield's in-game mailbox by pressing 'K' and reading new letters.

You don't have to do it immediately, but keep in mind that most Twitch Drop campaign rewards expire within a few days after the event ends—claim them now, while you're thinking about it, so all those free pulls don't go to waste.

