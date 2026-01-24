Between the Arknights: Endfield Twitch Drops and a batch of pre-registration freebies, I'm having an easier time with the RPG's whole "rebuilding society" thing than I thought I would. Couple that with a few of the other launch bonuses trickling in, and I may be on my way to making Talos-II a functional society.

If you've already blown through any new Arknights codes and need more freebies for headhunting, then worry not. Hypergryph is running its Arknights: Endfield Twitch Drop event from now until February 18, giving away extra Oroberyl, Combat Records, and T-Creds.

It's not a particularly difficult chore to tune into livestreams for free Oroberyl and T-Creds, but a few account-related details managed to throw me off when setting things up. That's why I'm here to help with a quick explainer on all the Arknights: Endfield Twitch Drops and how to get them.

Arknights: Endfield Twitch Drops

Rewards and watch milestones for drops

150 Oroberyl - 2 hours

- 2 hours (10) E-Cognitive Carrier - 1 hour 30 minutes

- 1 hour 30 minutes (3) Arms INSP Set - 1 hour

- 1 hour (15) I-Combat Record - 30 minutes

- 30 minutes 10,000 T-Creds - 15 minutes

How to get Arknights: Endfield Twitch Drops

Image 1 of 2 How your Twitch account options on the official site should look with "Switch account" in the left box. (Image credit: Hypergryph) How it looks if you haven't finished the Endfield tutorial. Notice the Twitch login button here is greyed out! (Image credit: Hypergryph)

Link your Arknights and Twitch accounts

You'll have to play Arknights: Endfield a bit before you can link both your game and Twitch accounts, so don't try skipping ahead to the linking and watching just yet. To get your Arknights drops:

Play the tutorial up until the point you select and name your character Visit the official site to connect your Endfield account Select "Switch Character" under the Endfield logo and assign a character Connect your Twitch account Start watching any drop-enabled stream from the Arknights Twitch directory

That "Switch Character" menu is important, and what initially caused my hangups while trying to register. You must complete the tutorial and name your Endministrator before starting the process, otherwise the option to switch characters never shows up. I tried to connect both my Arknights and Twitch accounts too early, and the login button for Twitch doesn't work until the account has a named protagonist selected.

With the accounts all linked up, you can claim rewards from your Twitch inventory after reaching timed milestones, then retrieve them from Enfield's in-game mailbox by pressing 'K' and reading new letters.

You don't have to do it immediately, but keep in mind that most Twitch Drop campaign rewards expire within a few days after the event ends—claim them now, while you're thinking about it, so all those free pulls don't go to waste.