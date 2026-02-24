The Weather Monitor System is a new player project in Arc Raiders, added in the Shrouded Sky update. Like the Trophy Display, it's a permanent project, so you don't have to worry about running out of time, which is great because you'll need to gather all kinds of different materials and resources (including some new ones) to construct your own weather-watching machine.

It's perfect timing considering the hurricanes that are now ripping through Topside (and your shields), so help Speranza better predict the weather by completing the Weather Monitor System project. Of course, you'll be heartily rewarded for your efforts, too.

All Arc Raiders Weather Monitor System steps

The Weather Monitor System project has five steps for you to progress, and, as usual, this is all via donating materials. You'll need a lot of different resources, but keep in mind that you can start gathering materials for later stages and store them in your stash until you need them—plan ahead if you've got bank space (I don't).

Here are all five stages, their required materials, and the rewards:

Atmospheric Pressure (1/5)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Required Item Where to find it 25x Plastic Parts One of the basic materials found by scavenging or recycling items. 15x Metal Parts One of the basic materials found by scavenging or recycling items. 5x Arc Alloy A common material found by looting destroyed Arc machines. 3x Oil Found by scavenging Mechanical areas or by recycling items like grenades, mines, Coolant, Motors, and Synthesized Fuel.

Reward: 5x Durable Cloth, 5x Great Mullein, 5x Antiseptic, and 3x Vita Shots

Sunlight (2/5)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Required Item Where to find it 1x Snitch Scanner Kill and loot a Snitch, the drones that call in reinforcements. 3x Wires Commonly found in Electrical and Technological areas in computers, server boxes and other tech, or by deconstructing items like Portable TVs, Power Cables, and Humidifiers. 3x Sensors Found in Security and Technological areas, or by recycling tech like Radios, Tagging Grenades, and Explosive Mines. They're also a chance drop from looting Snitches and Surveyors. 1x Comet Igniter Kill and loot a Comet, the explosive ball bot added in the Shrouded Sky update.

Reward: 10x Processor, 5x Advanced Electrical Components, 3x Zipline, 1x Raider Hatch

Precipitation (3/5)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Required Item Where to find it 5x Arc Powercell Kill and loot any Arc machine. 12x Canister A common resource when scavenging, especially in Commercial areas, or by recycling items like Bicycle Pumps, Humidifiers, Smoke Grenades. You can also buy some from Celeste. 3x Steel Spring Can be found while scavenging, especially in cars or Industrial areas, or by recycling various weapon mods. You can also buy some from Celeste. 1x Fine Wristwatch A rare trinket found by looting Commercial and Residential areas, or bird nests during the Bird City map condition.

Reward: 3x Medium Gun Parts, 2x Complex Gun Parts, 3x Advanced Mechanical Components, 1x Renegade III

Humidity (4/5)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Required Item Where to find it 10x Duct Tape Commonly found by looting Residential and Commercial items, as well as recycling weapon mods. You can purchase some from Celeste. 3x Rusted Bolts More commonly found in Mechanical and Industrial areas, like Spaceport's Container Storage, Vehicle Maintenance, and Shipping Warehouse. 1x Water Pump Located in Mechanical and Industrial areas, including Dam Battlegrounds' Research and Administration or Power Generation Complex, often inside metal crates or on shelves/tables. 3x Wasp Driver Kill and loot Wasps, the standard drone machines.

Reward: 10x Explosive Compounds, 3x Showerstoppers, 3x Trailblazers, and 1x Extended Barrel attachment

Temperature (5/5)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Required Item Where to find it 3x Camera lens Found just about everywhere, but especially in Security areas. 1x Damaged Heatsink Common in Technological areas, such as in server cabinets or on desks. 1x Firefly Burner Kill and loot a Firefly, the flamethrower drone added in the Shrouded Sky update. 3x Voltage Converter Scavenged from Electrical areas inside containers and on desks, or by recycling Heavy Shields, Industrial Chargers, Ion Sputters, and Signal Amplifiers.

Rewards: 1x Medium Shield, 5x Surge Shield Rechargers, 3x Sterilized Bandages, and 1x Tactical MK.3 Revival

Completing all five stages and finishing the Weather Monitoring project will also give you the Anemometer backpack charm and 250 Raider Tokens. It's a nice treat for your hard work, though it's nowhere near as lucrative as the Trophy Display project.