Where to find a Camera Lens in Arc Raiders
Finally, the Camera Lens isn't just clutter.
Like Water Pumps, the humble Camera Lens is so useless in Arc Raiders that you've likely never paid it any attention. Now, though, thanks to the new Weather Monitor project, you suddenly need to find three of the blighters, and you're understandably stumped trying to remember where you've run into them.
The good news is that they're pretty easy to find because they're so damn common, at least when you're not actively looking—as is always the case when you're hunting a specific item.
Where to find a Camera Lens in Arc Raiders
You can commonly find Camera Lenses in Security areas, though they frequently spawn in nearly all types of container and you can find them loosely placed on furniture, too. I recommend checking the following locations:
- Dam Battlegrounds: Control Tower, Hydroponic Dome Complex
- Blue Gate: Reinforced Reception/Security Wing
- Stella Montis: Lobby/Security Office
Unfortunately there's nothing that you can recycle that'll give you a Camera Lens, so you'll just have to scavenge them. I usually come across a small handful every run, so it shouldn't take you too long to get what you need, though now that they actually have a use, people will be snatching them up more regularly.
As mentioned above, the Weather Monitor System project—currently the only use for this item—requires three Camera Lenses for the fifth and final stage, but you'll also need a Damaged Heatsink, a Firefly Burner, and three Voltage Converters.
If, for whatever reason, you're picking up Camera Lenses just for the sake of it, you can also recycle them into eight Plastic Parts or sell them for a measly 640 coins each. Again, they're not very valuable at all.
