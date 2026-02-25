Where to find a Camera Lens in Arc Raiders

Guides
By published

Finally, the Camera Lens isn't just clutter.

Arc Raiders Camera Lens: A player looking at the Security Office in the Stella Montis Lobby, next to the train station.
(Image credit: Embark)

Like Water Pumps, the humble Camera Lens is so useless in Arc Raiders that you've likely never paid it any attention. Now, though, thanks to the new Weather Monitor project, you suddenly need to find three of the blighters, and you're understandably stumped trying to remember where you've run into them.

The good news is that they're pretty easy to find because they're so damn common, at least when you're not actively looking—as is always the case when you're hunting a specific item.

Where to find a Camera Lens in Arc Raiders

(Image credit: Embark)

You can commonly find Camera Lenses in Security areas, though they frequently spawn in nearly all types of container and you can find them loosely placed on furniture, too. I recommend checking the following locations:

  • Dam Battlegrounds: Control Tower, Hydroponic Dome Complex
  • Blue Gate: Reinforced Reception/Security Wing
  • Stella Montis: Lobby/Security Office

Unfortunately there's nothing that you can recycle that'll give you a Camera Lens, so you'll just have to scavenge them. I usually come across a small handful every run, so it shouldn't take you too long to get what you need, though now that they actually have a use, people will be snatching them up more regularly.

As mentioned above, the Weather Monitor System project—currently the only use for this item—requires three Camera Lenses for the fifth and final stage, but you'll also need a Damaged Heatsink, a Firefly Burner, and three Voltage Converters.

If, for whatever reason, you're picking up Camera Lenses just for the sake of it, you can also recycle them into eight Plastic Parts or sell them for a measly 640 coins each. Again, they're not very valuable at all.

Arc Raiders roadmapArc Raiders best skillsArc Raiders best weaponsArc Raiders ExpeditionsArc Raiders questsArc Raiders Weather Monitor ProjectArc Raiders Trophy Display Project

Arc Raiders roadmap: New and improved
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders best weapons: Just don't lose them
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Arc Raiders quests: All the missions and how to beat 'em
Arc Raiders Weather Monitor Project: Beat the wind
Arc Raiders Trophy Display Project: Big game hunter

Rory Norris
Rory Norris
Guides Writer

Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.