Where to find a Fine Wristwatch in Arc Raiders
Nab this valuable trinket to make big bucks or complete your weather-watching device.
Until now, you've likely not paid much attention whenever you've found a Fine Wristwatch in Arc Raiders. You sell it for a bit of cash and nothing more, immediately moving on to something else. However, now you need to find one for your Weather Monitor project and you're no doubt scratching your head, wondering where exactly you're meant to look.
You're in luck, because although it's a rare trinket, there's a very easy way to get a Fine Wristwatch (if not multiple), while also making bank.
Where to find a Fine Wristwatch in Arc Raiders
Fine Wristwatches are trinket items found more commonly in Commercial and Residential areas, like Santa Maria Houses in the Buried City, so you can search these areas in the hopes of eventually finding one. However, I recommend taking advantage of the Bird City map condition instead, which is periodically active on the Buried City map.
The Bird City modifier makes it so chimneys across the Buried City contain lootable bird nests, which hand out trinket items like crazy. The best places to search for bird nests are Town Hall, Santa Maria Houses, Piazza Arbusto, and Plaza Rosa, since there are multiple chimneys in a small area.
Loot as many chimneys as you can across the rooftops, and you'll quickly find a Fine Wristwatch or two, as well as lots of rubber ducks and other valuables that you can sell on.
As mentioned, Fine Wristwatches are usually just used to make lots of money, 3,000 coins each, to be exact—they're not used in crafting recipes or quests, nor recyclable into anything useful. However, you'll need one Fine Wristwatch to complete the third stage of the new Weather Monitor System project, alongside Arc Powercells, Canisters, and Steel Springs, which you've likely already got hanging around your stash, unlike a watch.
Arc Raiders roadmap: New and improved
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders best weapons: Just don't lose them
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Arc Raiders quests: All the missions and how to beat 'em
Arc Raiders Field Depots: Where to find 'em
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
