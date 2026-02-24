Where to find a Fine Wristwatch in Arc Raiders

Nab this valuable trinket to make big bucks or complete your weather-watching device.

Arc Raiders Fine Wristwatch: A character wearing a hockey outfit closing a pod before heading out on a mission.
(Image credit: Embark)

Until now, you've likely not paid much attention whenever you've found a Fine Wristwatch in Arc Raiders. You sell it for a bit of cash and nothing more, immediately moving on to something else. However, now you need to find one for your Weather Monitor project and you're no doubt scratching your head, wondering where exactly you're meant to look.

You're in luck, because although it's a rare trinket, there's a very easy way to get a Fine Wristwatch (if not multiple), while also making bank.

Where to find a Fine Wristwatch in Arc Raiders

Image 1 of 2
Arc Raiders Bird City: A player searching a chimney with a bird's nest inside.
(Image credit: Embark)

Fine Wristwatches are trinket items found more commonly in Commercial and Residential areas, like Santa Maria Houses in the Buried City, so you can search these areas in the hopes of eventually finding one. However, I recommend taking advantage of the Bird City map condition instead, which is periodically active on the Buried City map.

The Bird City modifier makes it so chimneys across the Buried City contain lootable bird nests, which hand out trinket items like crazy. The best places to search for bird nests are Town Hall, Santa Maria Houses, Piazza Arbusto, and Plaza Rosa, since there are multiple chimneys in a small area.

Loot as many chimneys as you can across the rooftops, and you'll quickly find a Fine Wristwatch or two, as well as lots of rubber ducks and other valuables that you can sell on.

As mentioned, Fine Wristwatches are usually just used to make lots of money, 3,000 coins each, to be exact—they're not used in crafting recipes or quests, nor recyclable into anything useful. However, you'll need one Fine Wristwatch to complete the third stage of the new Weather Monitor System project, alongside Arc Powercells, Canisters, and Steel Springs, which you've likely already got hanging around your stash, unlike a watch.

