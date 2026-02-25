Where to find a Water Pump in Arc Raiders
The boring old Water Pump has a newfound purpose.
Water Pumps are generally pretty useless items in Arc Raiders, since you'll either sell them for a measly 1,000 coins or scrap them for a handful of metal and oil. However, the new Weather Monitor project has given the Water Pump a new lease on life. Good for the Water Pump, but not for you, as they're not common to come by.
Below, I'll give you an idea of where you should be looking to get a Water Pump, whether you're trying to finish your weather-watching device or for anything else.
Where to find a Water Pump in Arc Raiders
You're more likely to find Water Pumps inside Mechanical and Industrial areas, so the best places to visit are the following locations in Dam Battlegrounds and Spaceport, where you can find them loose on tables or inside containers:
Dam Battlegrounds
- Power Generation Complex
- Controlled Access Zone
- Primary Facility
- Water Treatment Control
Spaceport
- Shipping Warehouse
- Fuel Control
- Rocket Assembly
- Container Storage
- Vehicle Maintenance
For example, I found one inside the red lockers in the small room off to the side of the Controlled Access Zone puzzle area, but they're also often found inside metal crates or loose on surfaces like tables, shelves, or boxes. In other words, you'll need to look thoroughly, especially as Water Pumps are small.
As mentioned, you'll need to donate a Water Pump to the fourth stage of the new Weather Monitor project, alongside some Duct Tape, Rusted Bolts, and Wasp Drivers. It's probably the only one of those items you don't have stored away in your stash or can't quickly nab from killing an Arc.
Outside of this project, Water Pumps are basically worthless. You'll only get 1,000 coins for selling them, and it's not like it's hard to get Metal Parts or Oil if you decide to recycle the Pump instead.
