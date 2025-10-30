Please upgrade your weapons in Arc Raiders, or it'll forever feel like you're shooting blanks

Starter weapons don't need to be terrible.

As with all extraction shooters, your main goal in Arc Raiders is to find better and better equipment…which you'll eventually lose. That's just the circle of life topside, and when that happens, you're back to basics using humble guns like the Rattler and Kettle, which don't hit particularly hard. But what if I told you it doesn't have to be that way? That, for a small price, you could upgrade guns instead of simply relying on pure hope, luck, and a good bit of scavenging for higher rarity alternatives?

Well, you can. Only after spending hours with Arc Raiders did I figure out that you can actually upgrade every single weapon you find or craft to a higher tier, finally explaining why guns have a Roman numeral next to their name.

Once you've built the Gunsmith and you've got a weapon you want to upgrade back at base, simply select it in your inventory (right click on PC) and pick 'upgrade' or go to the workshop and open the gunsmith menu.

The first few upgrades are pretty cheap for most guns and aren't so reliant on luck like scrounging for attachments can be, though that's another handy way to improve your guns. Upgrades typically require a bundle of Mechanical Components (scaling with the weapon tier/rarity), which you can find in Mechanical areas like Water Treatment Control or Primary Facility on the Dam Battlegrounds map. You can also craft them using Metal Parts and Rubber Parts.

Selfish powerplays aside, the more we all upgrade our weapons, the happier our killers will be when they take us down and loot us for scraps. It's just passing the positivity, as the saying goes. I'm sure it'll eventually circle back around, right?

