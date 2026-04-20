A Redditor tries to return a failed enterprise HDD to Toshiba, but it turns out that a replacement would take at least a year to arrive
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By Jess Kinghorn published
2026 is not the year for upgrades OR replacements, it seems.
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2026 is not the year for upgrades OR replacements, it seems.