Arc Raiders' latest update brings its best improvement yet: Making late spawns less awful

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If you head out with your own loadout, you'll be less likely to find yourself in a half-finished match.

Arc Raiders: An upper-body shot of a character wearing warm clothes as they fiddle with something out of shot in a snowy environment.
(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Arc Raiders' new Flashpoint update brings a bushel of changes to shake up the state of Embark's robotic post-apocalypse: two new weapons expand the raider arsenal with SMGs and energy shotguns, a new airborne Arc enemy threatens players with an array of laser weaponry, and locked rooms will be stuffed with ever better loot.

But the best change in Flashpoint is a balm for a long-standing source of raider frustration: Late spawns. According to the version 1.22.0 patch notes, players are now more likely to be sorted into a fresh server if they embark from Speranza with their own loadout.

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The implications and impacts of Arc Raiders' free loadouts have been the subject of regular discourse since launch, but it's unsurprising that we're seeing Embark tinker with its formula now that Marathon introduced its own competing vision of free loadout philosophy—one in which freebie-toting Rook players always join late and can only play solo.

Arc Raiders roadmapArc Raiders best skillsArc Raiders best weaponsArc Raiders ExpeditionsArc Raiders questsArc Raiders Weather Monitor ProjectArc Raiders Trophy Display Project

Arc Raiders roadmap: New and improved
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders best weapons: Just don't lose them
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Arc Raiders quests: All the missions and how to beat 'em
Arc Raiders Weather Monitor Project: Beat the wind
Arc Raiders Trophy Display Project: Big game hunter

Lincoln Carpenter
Lincoln Carpenter
News Writer

Lincoln has been writing about games for 12 years—unless you include the essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress he convinced his college professors to accept. Leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte, Lincoln spent three years freelancing for PC Gamer before joining on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.

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