Arc Raiders' Headwinds update finally adds a new epic augment that lets you safely stow away your guns

Arc Raiders' Headwinds update is finally live, and it's stacked with tons of updates and new features, including a new solo vs squads matchmaking, but most importantly, a couple of new epic augments.

The new Looting MK3 Safekeeper augment is currently the talk of the town with its 18 item slots, Heavy Shield compatibility, and, crucially, its "safe pocket that allows any item to be stored." Yes, you heard right, any item, which means players using this augment can now safely squirrel away any precious weapons they may have on them.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

This is a big change from the usual augment, as until now, you couldn't carry any guns in your safe pockets. The only way you could stop other raiders from getting their grubby little hands on your precious Osprey or Venator was by disassembling them as quickly as possible before you got downed.

While this new augment may not be entirely useful in the PvP lobbies, where most players actually give each other great guns instead of taking them away. Some players have pointed out how it will be useful when you're fighting your fellow raider or taking on a Matriarch or a Queen: "you don't wanna lose your jup/equ/aph in the fallout. Perhaps you have a supped up mankiller Torrente or Tempest, you get cornered, you stow your baby for the next round."

It's certainly a cool option to have when or if you need it, but the gun slot isn't the best part of this augment. I'm just happy to finally have an epic Looting augment that has heavy shield compatibility. So far, I've largely been using the Survivor augment, which does regen your health when you're downed, but only has up to medium shield compatibility. But the Safekeeper is a downgrade in terms of the number of safe pockets, which may cause some difficulties for those taking in keys or snap hooks.

The second new augment added is the Tactical MK3 Revival augment. It has the same passive effect as the Combat MK2 augment, which restores a single health point every five seconds, but it also comes with a reusable defib, which does have a four-minute cooldown. It's certainly a great day for those who are emotionally attached to their Arc Raiders guns or actually enjoy helping out other raiders.