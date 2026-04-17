Best weapons in Pragmata
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Pragmata's weapon system is a bit weird. Aside from your basic Grip pistol (which you'll be able to change later on), every weapon is treated as temporary. As soon as you run out of bullets, the gun is used up and disappears, forcing you to scavenge for another one off the battlefield. While you're pushed to be resourceful in a pinch, knowing the best weapons gives you a better idea of what to equip in your starting loadout, and what to prioritise collecting mid-fight.
You can also improve your guns, and each upgrade gets progressively more expensive. When you're balancing that with suit and tool upgrades, you're going to have to make some sacrifices.
I've spent way too much time checking every nook and cranny to find collectibles, and banged my head against walls completing Cabin challenges so that you don't have to. Well, so that you can do it far easier and quicker using my learnings, at least. Make sure to check out my full Pragmata guide after spending 18 hours shepherding my space daughter
Best Pragmata weapons
Your weapons are split into four categories: primary, attack, tactical, and defensive. Your primary unit regenerates ammo, while your other weapons vanish as soon as they run out. As the category names suggest, attack units are heavy hitters, tactical units typically offer offensive utility, and defensive units are focused on more passive utility.Article continues below
You'll only be able to carry one of each type of weapon at first, but you'll get an upgrade later on to let you hold two attack and tactical weapons.
Here's what I'd recommend using and upgrading for your loadout:
Slot
First choice
Second choice
Attack
Shockwave gun
Charge Piercer
Tactical
Sticky Bombs
Stasis Net
Defensive
Decoy Generator
Drone Hive
Shockwave Gun
Besides the fact that it fires a blast of energy, the Shockwave Gun is your average shotgun. It's by far my favourite attack weapon in Pragmata purely because of its high damage, stagger power, and ease of use: get up close and let it rip. It's slow-firing, but you can improve it with upgrades or swap to another weapon while it recharges.
Charge Piercer
While the Photon Laser and Homing Missiles have their uses, the Charge Piercer ticks all the boxes for an attack weapon. It can pierce enemies for AoE and deals massive damage in a short window, which is crucial given how limited some of your damage windows are, especially against bosses. The Charge Piercer's only drawback early on is its slow charge time, but you can improve this by upgrading it to levels three and six, further boosting its damage, too.
Stasis Net
A lone robot isn't too much of a challenge, but getting swarmed often spells your doom. The solution is the Stasis Net, which holds enemies in place. It's obviously great for crowd control, it also gives you easy opportunities to hack enemies, which can become quite time-consuming and complicated later on. I'll note that it becomes a lot more useful when you upgrade it to level three, increasing the net radius.
Sticky Bombs
This tactical unit is a must-have in your loadout once you unlock it. Enemies' hacking grids become ever more complex, giving you more things to either pass through or avoid, both of which eat up your time. By attaching bombs to enemies (including bosses), you can temporarily shrink the hacking minigame and remove the clutter. The damage isn't anything to write home about, but it's an invaluable tool and pretty ammo-efficient too.