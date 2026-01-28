Arc Raiders' snap hook just got another use case as The Burnt Peanut shows off a new movement tech that lets players fly through the sky

Another day, another weird glitch found in Arc Raiders. But this time, it's none other than The Burnt Peanut showing players how to make use of their friends and a snap hook to gracefully fly across the map.

In the clip that Peanut has shared, you can see how he hooks onto one of his friends, who then proceeds to just start sprinting into the horizon, towards the Spaceport Tower. Then Peanut downs himself with a grenade, and another teammate stays by his side to administer first aid to prevent him from dying. He's only revived when the first teammate who ran off makes it to the top of Spaceport Tower, and for some reason, the snap hook triggers and sends the Peanut flying off towards that direction, soaring through the air: "Look at me go! I'm flying, I'm flying."

It's a pretty funny clip, and honestly, on the tamer side of things I've seen The Burnt Peanut do in Arc Raiders, but it does demonstrate how the snap hook still has some movement tech for players to take advantage of.

If you cast your memory back a few months ago, you may remember that the snap hook was at the centre of some Arc Raiders flying tech, if players used it alongside a grapple hook. It's since been patched out of the game, but clearly, the snap hook is up to its nefarious tricks again. Apparently, it also works if you grapple and then immediately hold onto a ladder, but I haven't seen it in action yet.

While this movement exploit may be funny, it's not exactly game-breaking or even that helpful. You can only fly if one of your teammates sprints to somewhere first, meaning you'd have to send a friend off into the horrors of trio lobbies on their lonesome. "It's cute, but I can see why it's not been a priority to fix it," one player points out.

But its days may be numbered. Embark has been pretty quick in cleaning out bugs and glitches. We've seen the door glitch go up in flames, the blueprint bonanza calm down, and a hidden first-person exploit kick the bucket in less than a week. Although those were all more serious than simply gliding through the air.