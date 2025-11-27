Arc Raiders' latest patch has fixed the infamous door glitch by turning rooms into ovens and cooking cheaters alive, all while sneaking in a new Stella Montis modifier

A few weeks ago, some players discovered a glitch that could get you through locked doors in Arc Raiders, whether it be by using a barricade in solos or jumping on your friend's head in squads. But the reign of getting through locked doors without a key has finally come to an end in the latest patch.

"We have made a very hot fix for the locked room exploits," the devs say in an official blog post. "Exploit mitigation mechanisms have been added for all locked rooms across all maps." By that, they mean flamethrowers; they've added flamethrowers to all the locked rooms, which will flambé anyone who gets into the room via nefarious means.

What if you exploit the doors now: 😂 https://t.co/JndqMjMpUn pic.twitter.com/81aFPE0ucDNovember 27, 2025

You can see it in action as Scrappy (not the chicken; an Arc Raiders player) decides to put it to the test and glitch through the door. Scrappy is then met with a wave of flames via several flamethrowers, which are built into the walls. Tragically, the flames engulfed them before they could make it back out of the room. I'm not sure whether this is the simplest fix, but the devs certainly get points for creativity.

But the locked room glitch isn't the only thing that's been fixed. "It may be quite a small one, but the big news is that the gun quick swap exploit has been patched," the post says. Now this one really is sad, as this glitch was honestly pretty sick, especially when you figured it out for fights.

There's no flaming rooms for this one; it's simply gone. This means you can no longer use the double pump shotgun tactic to win a fight, but it doesn't mean quick swapping your guns isn't still a viable tactic. Swapping between guns instead of reloading should still be your go-to strategy. You won't be able to make your fire rate any faster with this one, but you'll get more shots in over a shorter timeframe, which can really make all the difference in a raider fight.

The latest patch also adds a new Stella Montis modifier in the form of a new night raid for the latest map. I honestly thought this was already a thing, as half the time Stella Montis is already so dark it looks like it's nighttime, but I'm happy/terrified to know that things really can get more stressful in Stella Montis. Godspeed to anyone who actually wants to try this out.