Arc Raiders players aren't happy with the Flashpoint update's direction as Embark drops a teaser showing the Shredder escape from Stella Montis: 'Shredders are the new Arc aren’t they'

Arc Raiders' upcoming Flashpoint update launches on March 31, less than a week from now. For this Embark has promised players a new map condition, arc threat, player project, and a Scrappy update. Despite being just days away we haven't heard too much about the free update, with the latest detail drop teasing the migration of Shredders from Stella Montis.

"Someone forgot to close the Stella Montis doors on their way out," Embark Studios says in an official social media post. "Check your corners, the Flashpoint update drops next week." It wasn't me guys, I promise.

Someone forgot to close the Stella Montis doors on their way out...Check your corners, the Flashpoint Update drops next week! 😱 pic.twitter.com/eDxZGVPudgMarch 23, 2026

So this is it. Shredders have finally made their way out of the confines of Stella Montis, and will likely be heading to Blue Gates' cramped corridors. It's not an unexpected move; Embark has been talking about this for some time, with the design lead Virgil Watkins recently revealing that in order to escalate the PvE threat they'd be moving the Shredder: "They'll figure out how to get out of there eventually" (via GamesRadar).

Article continues below

Even before this, players had realised that it was only a matter of time before we'd encounter Shredders on different maps. A few months ago an image of a Shredder seemingly outside made its way into the weekly trials. So, yeah, this development comes as a surprise to no one.

In fact, many players aren't that happy about this update. It's not because they can be annoying as all hell to deal with, being finicky bastards that turn the hallways of Stella Montis into a Saw trap. Instead players are worried that this will count towards the promise of a new arc in the Flashpoint update.

(Image credit: Embark)

"Shredders are the new Arc aren't they," one player says. While others repeat this disappointment, as many admit that so far, the update isn't living up to Embark's hype: "If adding the shredder to another map is their way of doing an update then I will happily play marathon for now until they actually bring new stuff."

I'd say that Embark has had a good history of providing content. Shrouded Sky brought us hurricanes and beards, Headwinds changed matchmaking, and there's been new projects, decks, and plenty of balance patches between all of that, like nerfing the Il Toro and buffing Rocketeers.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's not perfect, sure. There's still a substantial cheating problem despite all the work Embark has done to combat this. But as someone who now only drops into Arc Raiders for a couple of matches here and there, mostly to just catch up with friends, it's more than enough for me. The lack of new content is only a real issue for those players who still play it more often than not, I can see how simply moving Shredders from one map to another could seem like a bit of a slap in the face.

But we've still got a few more days until the update releases, so who knows there could be a whole new arc waiting in the wings for then. If that's not the case then, I guess we'll just have to wait for the Riven Tides update next month which will add a new map, large arc, and map condition.