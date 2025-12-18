Arc Raiders patch brings blueprint drop rates back down to Earth, but Embark says they're 'still higher overall than before'
Maybe it's for the best?
The nonstop celebratory rave that kicked off in Arc Raiders this week when players discovered rare blueprints were suddenly dropping everywhere has, unfortunately, been broken up by the loot police.
Embark issued a hotfix today that lowered blueprint drop rates from where they were at the beginning of the Cold Snap update, but it's not all bad news.
"Blueprint drop rates have been slightly lowered, but are still higher overall than before the 1.7.0 update," the patch notes read.
Maybe that's the best compromise: Blueprints have felt pretty stingy in Arc Raiders since launch. I've played for nearly 50 hours and haven't managed to find more than seven—to be fair, I'm not looking all that hard, but it's strange that other rare loot (like fancy guns and gadgets) are significantly easier to find than the blueprint for items that aren't even that good, like muzzle brakes.
That was probably the aim of raising drop rates in the first place, though Embark never actually confirmed it raised them in the first place until today's hotfix. My only regret is that I didn't jump back in while the loot was overgenerous. Oh well, at least I'm more likely to find the number one blueprint on my wishlist, the defibrillator, now than I was a week ago. How else am I going to keep up my paramedic playstyle?
But that's hardly the best reason to login to Arc Raiders right now if it's been a minute. Embark is also giving everyone $10 worth of premium credits for the holidays—enough to buy an outfit, but unfortunately not a full bundle.
Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.
