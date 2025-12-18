Arc Raiders patch brings blueprint drop rates back down to Earth, but Embark says they're 'still higher overall than before'

The nonstop celebratory rave that kicked off in Arc Raiders this week when players discovered rare blueprints were suddenly dropping everywhere has, unfortunately, been broken up by the loot police.

Embark issued a hotfix today that lowered blueprint drop rates from where they were at the beginning of the Cold Snap update, but it's not all bad news.

Maybe that's the best compromise: Blueprints have felt pretty stingy in Arc Raiders since launch. I've played for nearly 50 hours and haven't managed to find more than seven—to be fair, I'm not looking all that hard, but it's strange that other rare loot (like fancy guns and gadgets) are significantly easier to find than the blueprint for items that aren't even that good, like muzzle brakes.

But that's hardly the best reason to login to Arc Raiders right now if it's been a minute. Embark is also giving everyone $10 worth of premium credits for the holidays—enough to buy an outfit, but unfortunately not a full bundle.

