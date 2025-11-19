Arc Raiders players are dominating Stella Montis with 25 million visits, 26,923 Matriarch kills, and 117 self-KOs with a volcanic rock—ok, that last one isn't great

It's been just under a week since Arc Raiders players were let loose in the claustrophobic corridors of Stella Montis, and what a week it's been. To celebrate the successful update, Embark Studios gave us a little look into how the action has played out.

"Congrats to every Raider who staked their claim on Stella Montis last week," the devs say in an official social media post. "The tunnels that awaited at the end of the Breaking New Ground project were cold and unforgiving."

The stats the devs then show tell a mixed story. On one hand, players visited Stella Montis 25 million times and killed the Matriarch 26,923 times. But on the other, 2,270,576 players were knocked down by a new arc called the Shredder, 37,218 killed themselves with the new lethal deadline mine, and 117 players somehow managed to down themselves with a volcanic rock. I don't get how the last one is even possible.

I'm going to choose to be impressed with these stats, though. Tens of thousands of Matriarchs killed is hugely impressive. I've not even plucked up the courage to shoot at one yet, so props to everyone who has actually managed to take it down.

25 million trips to Stella Montis is also impressive in its own right. This new map is chaotic, claustrophobic, and stressful, so anyone willing to head back into this new deathtrap either has nerves of steel or an insatiable hunger for high-level loot. One of the stats also paints a different picture of just how generous raiders can be: Just one player donated 24,375 resources to open up the tunnels to reach Stella Montis

The fact that all of this, the good and the bad, was accomplished in just a week shows just how popular Arc Raiders is right now. Going from strength to strength, with a high of 480,000 concurrent players on Steam and the first community event that was completed in under 40 hours, Arc Raiders has managed to sink its hooks into me and quite a few other dedicated players.