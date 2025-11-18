Arc Raiders' new Deadline mine is so effective that it can one-shot a Bastion, tear a Leaper apart, and help destroy a Queen arc in just 10 minutes

The new Stella Montis community event in Arc Raiders has given us many gifts: a new map with high-level loot, some cool cosmetics, and the strongest raider tool in the game so far, move over Wolfpack.

As part of the event, each player has access to a mini battle pass where they can earn rewards via XP gathered from runs. There are quite a few items to be had in this event, but the best by far is the Deadline mine. It first caught my eye as it is a pink, epic rarity item, but I hadn't paid it any more attention until I saw just how effective it is against arcs.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Over the last few days, I've seen videos of this mine one-shot a Bastion, kill a Leaper, and be integral in the fight against the Queen arc. It's truly the best item in the game right now for killing arcs.

YouTuber Damood brought eight Deadline mines to his fight against the Queen arc and, alongside the help of other raiders and the electromagnetic cloak, managed to use them to take the Queen down in under 10 minutes, an impressive feat.

While another player, LifelessOne, decided to see what would happen if they put a Deadline on a Leaper: "The new mine is… strong." I'm just impressed they managed to pin a Leaper down for long enough to actually attach the mine, although the end result didn't really work out in their favour.

After attaching the mine, LifelessOne attempts to run away but is pursued by the Leaper, and the mine ends up detonating right next to them, tearing the arc apart and killing them in one go. "Putting the mine on an enemy whose entire gimmick is launching itself at you is definitely a strategy," a player says in the comments. "Not a good strategy, mind you… but a strategy."

If you haven't got the Deadline grenade yet from the community event, worry not. You can either buy it from the explosives merchant Apollo, or there's also talk of it appearing as a blueprint that you can pick up during a run, if you're lucky enough.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I've only got one so far, which I got from the Stella Montis event, but that's enough for me. After watching all the videos of other raiders one-shotting Bastions and taking down other huge arcs, I've decided to give it a go, although I may leave the Leaper out of my hit list.