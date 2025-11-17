Arc Raiders hits a new record after three weeks, scoring 480,000 concurrent players on Steam

Arc Raiders has been on an upward trend over the last few weeks since its launch. Reaching an impressive 100,000 concurrent players in just the first half an hour and then doubling that within a day, it seems like everyone's hooked on raiding.

Three weeks after its launch, Arc Raiders is still not letting up, reaching a new high over the weekend of 481,966 concurrent players on Steam. This follows a gradual but steady increase in players since launch. If you check out the Steam charts, then you'll see that only small dips appear on Mondays after a strong weekend.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

But as I said before, the levels of popularity that Arc Raiders has managed to reach indicate that this wave of hype won't die out any time soon. Selling four million copies and counting, with more than 700,000 active players across PC and consoles, plus a community event that was completed in less than 40 hours, the raiding community is certainly an active one.

And players haven't shied away from pointing out just how impressive this milestone is: "Pretty crazy, hitting new peaks especially when the new COD and Tarkov 1.0 on Steam came out."

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Escape from Tarkov 1.0 aren't putting up the kind of competition that you'd expect. With Black Ops 7 pulling in significantly fewer players than last year's game, and Tarkov having such an awful launch that players are review bombing it.

Battlefield 6 may be the only significant competition that Arc Raiders has. It even managed to pull me away from killing Arcs over the weekend, but even EA's golden child hasn't kept as impressive a tail. Sure, it has a significantly higher peak of 747,440 players, but over the first three weeks of its launch, it saw players steadily decline, and has seen a similar trend since then.

There's no telling how long Arc Raiders will keep up this growth, even if everything looks good now. Live service games can have a rocky lifespan, so it's probably just better to appreciate the good times when you know you're in them.