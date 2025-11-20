How to get the Aphelion blueprint in Arc Raiders
Construct this legendary weapon.
Since the Stella Montis update added the Aphelion, we've had access to three legendary weapons in Arc Raiders. Well, that was the idea, at least, but the Aphelion blueprint seemingly wasn't dropping for anyone.
Thanks to the new 1.3 update patch notes, the drop rate has been increased, and it's officially out in the wild—for real this time. Don't expect it to be easy, though, you'll have to put in the work to get one.
Although niche, the legendary weapons are unquestionably some of the best guns in the game, and the Aphelion is no different. Like the other legendaries, if you're looking to add the Aphelion blueprint to your collection, you first need to get the blueprint.
How to get the Aphelion blueprint in Arc Raiders
You have a high chance of getting the Aphelion blueprint from the Matriarch core, the large sphere that you can loot after killing this elite boss enemy. The Matriarch only spawns at the following locations when its unique map condition event is active, which you can see before you select a map:
- Dam Battlegrounds: The Breach area of the dam, east of Red Lakes
- Spaceport: Around Launch Towers in the centre of the map
- Blue Gate: Between Ridgeline and the Warehouse Complex to the east
There will only be one core to loot each time, and since you'll generally only manage to kill the Matriarch with other players, you might have to fight over the Aphelion blueprint. If you're the lucky player to grab it, make sure you put it in your safe pocket straight away in case you die—a legendary schematic is not something you want to lose.
Once you've got the blueprint, you can craft the Aphelion at a Level 3 Gunsmith bench using:
- 3x Magnetic Accelerator
- 3x Complex Gun Parts
- 1x Matriarch Reactor
As you likely guessed from the name, you can get Matriarch Reactors by killing the Matriarch elite boss. More specifically, from the core, just like the Aphelion blueprint itself. On the bright side, the core contains multiple Matriarch Reactors, so it's much easier to stock up on.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
The Aphelion is a legendary two-round burst battle rifle that fires high-velocity energy bullets, making it very strong against Arc machines, similar to the other legendary weapons. Since it's a battle rifle, it's also easier to use against other players compared to the Jupiter and Equalizer, though its handling is far from slick so you're not guaranteed to beat out lower quality weapons.
Arc Raiders Field Depots: Where to find 'em
Arc Raiders Field Crates: How to use 'em
Arc Raiders Greasing Her Palms: Cartographer
Arc Raiders A Reveal in Ruins: Buried City pharmacies
Arc Raiders The Root of the Matter: Room with a view
Arc Raiders Armored Transports: Loot patrol cars
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders best weapons: Just don't lose them
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.