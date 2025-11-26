Trials in Arc Raiders is effectively a ranking system where you compete against other players for high scores on five challenges each week. When you complete a task for this week's challenges, you'll earn points towards that objective and earn a place on the leaderboard.

The competition can get intense, to say the least. But if you're looking to earn all the unique Trials rewards, you're going to need to step up to the plate and give it a shot. Below, I'll go over all the Trials challenges this week and the best way to complete them for a high score.

Arc Raiders Trials this week

Right off the bat, it's important to understand how scoring works. Firstly, only your personal best score during a single run for each challenge contributes to your overall ranking, so you need to be prepared.

Secondly, you can earn double Trial Score points when map conditions are active, such as Night Raid, Electromagnetic Storm, and Hidden Bunker, so you're always best off attempting the challenges on these runs. Plus, it's basically always easier to attempt these with two other players, not just because it's easier to stay alive, but also because the score is often shared, letting you earn higher scores with much less effort.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) This is what a Wasp First Wave Husk looks like, though any Arc type counts for its Trial challenge. (Image credit: MetaForge) These are all the First Wave Husk spawns on the Spaceport map.

Here's how to get a high score on this week's Trial challenges (week 5), available from Monday, November 24, until Monday, December 1:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Trial Challenge Best Method Deal damage to Rocketeers The best location I've found for this challenge is Dam Battlegrounds at Night, as there are often Rocketeers around the North Complex Elevator at Power Generation, southeast of Hydroponic Dome Complex near the dam wall, and between Research & Administration and the Red Lakes Balcony Lift. Another option is going to any rooftop during the Spaceport Hidden Bunker event, since there are lots of Rocketeer spawns around Launch Tower, and this event gives you an extra ten minutes. Whatever option you choose, these elite enemies will respawn every ten or so minutes. Bring some of the best guns, Wolfpack Grenades, and barricades. Download data during Hidden Bunker While this event is active on any map, just complete it as normal by activating all the antennas in each corner of the map to open the Hidden Bunker and then download the data from the computers as normal. It's more waiting around (and avoiding campers) than anything else. Frustratingly, this event is only active for one hour a day. Check MetaForge's event timers to find out when it's available in your region. Search First Wave husks This objective is more confusing than it actually is and boils down to looting any of the pre-determined Arc corpses around the map, such as the Barons, Rocketeers, Wasps, and Hornets. They're typically buried in the ground slightly. Spaceport is a great map for this since there are 38 of these husks (map above thanks to MetaForge), with lots around Fuel Processing, Fuel Lines, Fuel Storage, and Departure Building in the southwest. It doesn't matter if someone has beaten you to them, as you just need to open their inventory. It's more than possible to three-star this task on a standard run, though you'll still earn double points during a condition event like Night or Hidden Bunker. Damaged Snitches This is a simple objective but it's also hard to optimise, since you just need to shoot down Snitches. One thing you can do to make it easier is head to high ground, like the top of Control Tower on Dam Battlegrounds or Departure Building on Spaceport, and use a long-range weapon like an Osprey to pick off Snitches from afar. This challenge can be done on any map, but it's much harder to find a safe spot and avoid drawing players' attention on maps like Buried City, for example. Damaged ground-based Arc enemies This is perhaps the most straightforward since it counts everything from the Queen and Matriarch down to Leapers, Bombardiers, Bastions, Pops, Fireballs, and Ticks. With the nerf to the Hullcracker, it will be slightly harder than before, but you want to go around hunting Arcs. I recommend taking advantage of the Spaceport Hidden Bunker event for bonus time and bringing in strong gear like an Anvil, Showstoppers, Blaze Grenades, and Deadline mines. Otherwise, go to Dam Battlegrounds to hunt down the Leapers at Water Treatment, Red Lake, Breach, and Testing Annex, the Bombardier at Primary Facility, and the Bastion at Hydroponic and Pipeline Tower.

Arc Raiders Trials rewards

There are two types of rewards for competing in the Trials system: challenge rewards and seasonal rewards. Challenge rewards are earned by scoring points on tasks each week, and basically just give you a loot box (though these can include blueprints).

Seasonal rewards are much more exciting, giving you exclusive items based on your final rank at the end of the season. The current season rewards are:

